Our habits impact how we live, our health and shape and determine our daily and long-term outcomes. Positive habits can supercharge your output, propel you miles forward and set you up for your best success. While I don't make my bed every day — but I do express gratitude — I choose to prioritize other routines to boost my health and wellness, my businesses, and my personal relationships. Below are nine habits to help you level up in 2024.

1. Read more, scroll less

As Dr. Seuss wrote, "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." Nowadays, we spend too much time on our screens and mindlessly scrolling. Put this time into action by reading more books. Our minds are continuously being wired to have shorter attention spans, and if you add AI to that, we will continue to lose memory and remember fewer things.