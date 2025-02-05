There's only one real way to know if you have a million-dollar idea or a lemon — and that's by testing it.

There's a really good quote that sums up how you should be testing your ideas when you are first starting out as an entrepreneur: "If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late." This quote comes from Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, and it shows that many entrepreneurs waste a lot of time (and money) in the ideating phase.

One of today's leading entrepreneurs, Mike Mayer, understands this better than most. He's come up with 10 highly effective and budget-friendly strategies to test a business idea — that can be used by anyone. We'll be speaking with Mayer during a live call at 3 p.m. ET on February 19, and you can join in. Subscribers get exclusive access, so scroll down to add it to your calendar.

Not a subscriber? Join Entrepreneur+ today to access the call and all our premium content for just $5. Click here to sign up.