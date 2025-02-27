To be an executive, you need to think like one — here are five lessons from top leaders.

Have you ever watched a senior leader speak and thought, "How do they always know what to say and do?" They make big decisions look effortless and handle unexpected situations like it's no big deal. For many of us, it feels like magic — but it's not. It's the result of a different way of thinking, what we call the C-Suite Mindset.

The best part? You don't need to be running a Fortune 500 company to develop it. This mindset can help you think smarter, act sharper and navigate challenges with confidence, no matter what role you're in or where you want to go. We asked five top executives to share the secrets behind their resilient mindsets that helped them reach the top. Here's what they had to say.

