Gene Marks is president of The Marks Group, a ten-person Philadelphia-based consulting firm specializing in sales and marketing technologies. Gene is the author of six books, most recently, The Manufacturer's Book Of List (CreateSpace - October, 2013).

Advice For Employees: There's a Limit To Your Complaints
Company Culture

Advice For Employees: There's a Limit To Your Complaints

Thanks for the feedback. Now get back to work.
4 min read
Is That Holiday Party Really Worth It?
Holiday Parties

Is That Holiday Party Really Worth It?

No, it's not. There's a lot of better ways to spend that money in the spirit of the holiday.
5 min read
The 3 Costliest Mistakes I've Made Launching A New Website (So Far)
Online Marketing

The 3 Costliest Mistakes I've Made Launching A New Website (So Far)

Even good ideas need proper execution.
5 min read
The 5 Words You Don't Want To Hear From Your Accountant
Project Grow

The 5 Words You Don't Want To Hear From Your Accountant

The last thing you want to hear is "hey, that's a great idea!" from the one person who's supposed to be giving you the great ideas.
4 min read
Looking at Very Old Photos Has Changed My Perspective on Business and Life in General
Life Lessons

Looking at Very Old Photos Has Changed My Perspective on Business and Life in General

Shorpy.com is entirely photos of people in ordinary life long ago dealing with the same sort of stuff we deal with now.
6 min read
Your 'Minimum Purchase' Credit Card Policy Is Dumb
Credit Cards

Your 'Minimum Purchase' Credit Card Policy Is Dumb

Whatever convinced you turning away sales is good business, it wasn't the math.
4 min read
Why Middle-Aged-Men Are Such Lousy Sales Prospects
Life Lessons

Why Middle-Aged-Men Are Such Lousy Sales Prospects

I know that I'm going to be in for a tough time as soon as I realize the a potential customer is a middle-aged guy.
6 min read
These Are 3 Little-Known Metrics That May Tell Us if a Recession Is Coming
Economic Conditions

These Are 3 Little-Known Metrics That May Tell Us if a Recession Is Coming

Because one IS coming. Sometime.
4 min read
Thanks, But I Really Don't Want Your 'Help'
Project Grow

Thanks, But I Really Don't Want Your 'Help'

What can you do to "help" my business? Buy something. Vague promises aren't going to cut it.
4 min read
Will Getting Rich Make You a Jerk?
Wealth

Will Getting Rich Make You a Jerk?

Believe it or not, if you weren't a jerk to begin with it could have the opposite effect.
4 min read
This Entrepreneur Risked It All and Ended Up Homeless Handing Out Resumes on a Street Corner
Failure

This Entrepreneur Risked It All and Ended Up Homeless Handing Out Resumes on a Street Corner

Talk about embracing failure.
5 min read
The 3 Words That Define a Business Owner's Success
Work-Life Balance

The 3 Words That Define a Business Owner's Success

That "away from office" message doesn't signal laziness or complacency. It demonstrates competence and success.
5 min read
Every Business Owner Should Listen to These 3 Very Non-Business (But Very British) Podcasts
Project Grow

Every Business Owner Should Listen to These 3 Very Non-Business (But Very British) Podcasts

The problems of one person or one business are seldom significant in the context of a big world with a long, long history. Paradoxically, that is very comforting.
5 min read
Here's a Very Simple Solution to the Mystery of Why You Can't Find Employees
Recruiting

Here's a Very Simple Solution to the Mystery of Why You Can't Find Employees

Start offering more money and better benefits.
4 min read
Is It Sexual Harassment to Stare at Another Employee for More Than 5 Seconds?

Is It Sexual Harassment to Stare at Another Employee for More Than 5 Seconds?

Yes, but if your parents didn't teach you it's impolite to stare at people it will sound ridiculous when well-mannered adults write a rule against it.
5 min read
