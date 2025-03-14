It may work for some, but there are too many downsides for most small businesses.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the past few years, I've researched, written and evaluated the pros and cons of the four-day workweek. And my conclusion: maybe it's right for some companies, but not for most. And certainly not for mine. And now we have some studies — like one from IKEA — that are pointing out some downsides.

There are organizations like WorkFour and 4 Day Week Global that promote the benefits of a four-day workweek. These benefits include:

Greater flexibility, especially for parents.

Potential for better work-life balance.

Less burnout for employees.

Higher employee retention rates.