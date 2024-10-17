Next year, it'll be 20 years since I made the decision to go virtual. I wouldn't recommend it.

My 10-person technology consulting company was virtual before anything was virtual. We were remote when the phrase "remote working" hadn't even been invented. We were working from home for 15 years before anyone ever heard the word "Covid."

Back in 2005, my father — who was also my business partner — unexpectedly passed away. At the time, we worked out of a small office outside of Philadelphia. After he passed, I continued to come to that office. Alone. We had five people working for us at the time. But none of them came. They were at clients. Or they worked at home — over a dial-up connection — which was still more productive than commuting. Meanwhile, I was paying rent and utilities.

So I made the big decision. It was time to shut the doors, move out of the office and go completely virtual. Why not, right?