If designed the right way, an unlimited PTO plan can help recruit and retain talent.

For years, my company has offered an unlimited paid time off (PTO) plan, and if you run a business—particularly a small business — you should seriously consider doing the same. Maybe you've considered this in the past and shrugged it off as a fad or unrealistic. It's neither of those things. An unlimited PTO benefit can positively impact your business in a number of significant ways. Here are 11 ways it's impacted mine.

1. I'm part of a growing trend