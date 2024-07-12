Workers want more from their employers. But it's also a two-way street.

If you ever want to watch a single minute of a television show that succinctly demonstrates the differences between today's workplace and that of yesteryear, check out this clip from Mad Men. An employee at the advertising firm (Peggy Olson) wants recognition. Her boss (Don Draper) is baffled.

Don Draper: It's your job. I give you money. You give me ideas.

Peggy Olson: And you never say thank you.

Don Draper: That's what the money is for!

That was in the early 1960s. Today's business owners can't have this conversation. Why? The relationship between workers and their bosses today is much different than then. Today, we don't just pay employees. We offer benefits ranging from healthcare and retirement to bereavement days off when a pet dies.