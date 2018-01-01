Aytekin Tank

Aytekin Tank

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, JotForm

Aytekin Tank is the founder and CEO of JotForm, the easiest online form builder. JotForm was ranked in the 2016 Entrepreneur 360™ List, an annual ranking of the most entrepreneurial private companies in the U.S. 

More From Aytekin Tank

Productivity

It's what you do with your hours -- and how you identify your 'prime time' -- that makes the difference.
10 min read
experimentation

An exciting, intriguing experiment brewing behind the scenes just might evolve into your life's work.
13 min read
Bootstrapping

Instead of following your passion, follow a plan for bringing a solution to market without going broke before your first sale.
10 min read
Competition

Small companies in niche markets can use their specialization and nimbleness as powerful competitive advantages.
6 min read
Content Marketing

Blogging builds your company brand by unveiling its human nature. So, turn your team into an Army of Bloggers.
4 min read
Leadership

Once you decide on a path and have a relentless determination to follow it, something magical happens; people rally around you.
5 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

How hiring our first salesperson led me to recognize that cluelessness is at the heart of entrepreneurship.
7 min read
Productivity

Use this incredible method to prevent missing an important email or forgetting a critical task.
7 min read
Company Culture

Know your strengths, share your values, and work to build an unstoppable team.
7 min read
Recruiting

These are the strategies you need to know to find and keep the best of the best.
4 min read
Machine Learning

To predict the future, we look at the data we have about the past.
4 min read
Bootstrapping

Working as a consultant or freelancer in your target market gets you paid to gain greater insight for your startup's success.
4 min read
Managing Teams

Small cross-functional teams can act like tiny, agile companies inside the larger company.
5 min read
