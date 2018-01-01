Aytekin Tank is the founder and CEO of JotForm, the easiest online form builder. JotForm was ranked in the 2016 Entrepreneur 360™ List, an annual ranking of the most entrepreneurial private companies in the U.S.
Productivity
Waking Up at 5 a.m. Isn't Enough to Make You a Successful Entrepreneur
It's what you do with your hours -- and how you identify your 'prime time' -- that makes the difference.
experimentation
Keep Your Day Job but Everyone Needs a Side Project
An exciting, intriguing experiment brewing behind the scenes just might evolve into your life's work.
Bootstrapping
Why Bootstrap? Because You Can't Succeed Unless You Persevere
Instead of following your passion, follow a plan for bringing a solution to market without going broke before your first sale.
Competition
People Thought Google and Adobe Would Crush My Startup. Actually, They Gave Us Our Biggest Breaks.
Small companies in niche markets can use their specialization and nimbleness as powerful competitive advantages.
Content Marketing
How I Turned Engineers Into Bloggers With 50,000 Views
Blogging builds your company brand by unveiling its human nature. So, turn your team into an Army of Bloggers.
Leadership
3 Leadership Qualities You Need When Facing a Big Challenge
Once you decide on a path and have a relentless determination to follow it, something magical happens; people rally around you.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Why Being Clueless Can Be a Great Thing
How hiring our first salesperson led me to recognize that cluelessness is at the heart of entrepreneurship.
Productivity
Improve Your Productivity With Inbox Zero
Use this incredible method to prevent missing an important email or forgetting a critical task.
Company Culture
How to Build a Great Startup Culture
Know your strengths, share your values, and work to build an unstoppable team.
Recruiting
9 Ways to Recruit the Best Talent for Your Startup
These are the strategies you need to know to find and keep the best of the best.
Machine Learning
This Is the Year of the Machine Learning Revolution
To predict the future, we look at the data we have about the past.
Bootstrapping
Bootstrapping the Smartest Way
Working as a consultant or freelancer in your target market gets you paid to gain greater insight for your startup's success.
Managing Teams
How to Scale Your Company With Small Teams
Small cross-functional teams can act like tiny, agile companies inside the larger company.