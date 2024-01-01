Susan S. Freeman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP
Executive Coach, Author and Speaker
Susan S. Freeman, MBA, PCC, NCC, is an executive coach, team coach, author, and speaker, dedicated to helping leaders expand their influence and change the world by making the "inner switch." Her groundbreaking approach to coaching creates leadership transformation through the integration of Eastern wisdom derived from more than 25 years of studying yoga and yogic philosophy. Through Susan’s unique Inner Switch™ method, leaders learn how to shift from simply “doing” in the world to first “being” within themselves so they can then authentically influence others.
