7 Timeless Principles That Will Help You Become a Better Leader

Executive coach and author Susan S. Freeman explains how ancient yogic wisdom can transform your life and business in her new book, 'Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership.'

learn more about Susan S. Freeman

By Susan S. Freeman

De Visu | Shutterstock

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The following is an excerpt from the new book, Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership by Susan S. Freeman, available now at Entrepreneur Bookstore, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM and Apple.

If you'd told me 25 years ago, when I first stepped onto a yoga mat, that one day I'd be writing a book on the intersection of leadership and yoga, I would have belly laughed. I was perfectly happy in my career as a vice president in a boutique executive search firm. The thought of writing on such a "soft" subject would have seemed misguided even as recently as a decade ago. Yoga was what I did outside the office.

For me, the practice of yoga started purely as an escape from the stresses of my daily life. I put it in the same category as going to the gym to stay fit and relieve tension or reading a good book before bed to help me relax.

Related: The Never-Give-Up Roadmap to Massive Success

But what began as a means of distracting myself from my intense workday and physically unwinding after long hours spent grinding at my desk or taking meetings back-to-back gradually settled into a ritual of homecoming—a chance to return to myself.

Yoga subsequently transformed my personal life and my work, and I saw an opportunity to blend the seemingly disconnected worlds of yoga and leadership.

7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership

When leaders make a habit of focusing inward on themselves and their internal state before making a decision, holding a meeting, making a phone call, walking down a hallway, or interacting with staff, they become more open and receptive. They leave the defended structure of their reactive ego mind, having developed a capacity to disengage from fearful narratives derived from past experiences, as well as from their anxieties about the future. They are able to reduce conflict in the workplace because they have done so first within themselves.

[Click image to buy]

Those who have adopted this method report feeling unburdened and being able to choose just the right action at the right time. They have become co-creative partners with others.

Equally important, their stress is reduced. Over the years, I have repeatedly heard not only that their companies have benefited from this approach, but also that the leaders I coached enjoyed improved physical well-being—some lost weight, some eliminated long-standing insomnia. Others stopped needing medication for high blood pressure.

In every case, the bodies of these high-performance leaders reflected the mental and emotional transformation they experienced inside themselves. As this happened, the manner in which they engaged with others in the world changed in unexpected and welcome ways. Their inner growth was reflected in the outer growth of their organizations. Things improved in a similar manner at home with their families.

Related: 27 Strategies to Grow, Manage and Lead Your Business

How then do you focus inward and make the inner switch? Mindfulness is a necessary component, yet alone it is not enough. A deeper style of leadership is required. You must develop skills and take radical personal responsibility for how you manage your internal energetic state. This is essential to increase your capacity to show up in the moment, bring your best self to the matter at hand, and connect with other people at a mental, emotional, and energetic level.

Yoga is not a state of being. It is a practice that can transform the practitioner when it is done regularly. Similarly, leadership, when practiced with an intentional structure, offers the practitioner an abundance of significant positive changes. This is a skill sorely needed in our world today, where in every single moment we are deluged with stimulation that draws our attention and disrupts our focus.

Related: Six Ways to Disrupt the Status Quo and Reinvent the Way We Work

There are seven principles that I've drawn from ancient yogic wisdom that can help you shift from unconscious reactor to conscious responder and lead others to do the same.

  1. Open. Embrace the beginner's mind, which is open to the new and unknown.
  2. Learn. Understand the limitations of your mind and its reliance on conditioning.
  3. Let go. Move from stressful reactivity to stimuli toward conscious responding.
  4. Drop in. Experience the way of being that arises from neutral observation.
  5. Integrate. Bring body, mind, heart, and being together to act spontaneously in balance in the present, as we become the observer.
  6. Connect. Tune into your internal state of harmony before communicating with others.
  7. Illuminate. Cultivate a space where others may release their unconscious reactivity so everyone can respond powerfully in the present.

In combination, these principles will teach you how to transform your working relationships from conflict-creating, stress-inducing, goal-oriented, reactive struggles into harmonious, joyous, effective, and responsive partnerships. You will learn how to stay calm, be resourceful, and confidently respond with compassion and equanimity, even when you're under pressure from external forces. You will experience a deeper sense of fulfillment and joy from your work and see opportunities that were previously hidden from you.

To dive deeper, pick up Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership by Susan S. Freeman, available now at Entrepreneur Bookstore, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM and Apple.

Susan S. Freeman

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Executive Coach, Author and Speaker

Susan S. Freeman, MBA, PCC, NCC, is an executive coach, team coach, author, and speaker, dedicated to helping leaders expand their influence and change the world by making the "inner switch." Her groundbreaking approach to coaching creates leadership transformation through the integration of Eastern wisdom derived from more than 25 years of studying yoga and yogic philosophy. Through Susan’s unique Inner Switch™ method, leaders learn how to shift from simply “doing” in the world to first “being” within themselves so they can then authentically influence others.

Related Topics

Leadership

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Science & Technology

Goldman Sachs Says AI Could Replace The Equivalent of 300 Million Jobs — Will Your Job Be One of Them? Here's How to Prepare.

The galloping evolution of AI technologies has captured media attention over the past several months. But what are its potential ramifications? Is there a real risk that AI will replace humans at their job in the near future? And if so, how can we, as entrepreneurs, get prepared?

By Anton Liaskovskyi

Starting a Business

3 Steps to Finding the Right Product to Sell

Finding the right product to sell can be difficult, but taking these three key steps will help you succeed.

By Jackson Cunningham

Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold At First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in California

Last year, Zuckerberg said training helps him "solve whatever problem at work for the day."

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

How To Use Psychology To Gain A Competitive Edge

How emotions impact business and the markets, and how you can use this to gain an advantage over the competition.

By Samuel Leeds

Real Estate

What Is Rent Payment Fraud and How Can Landlords Prevent It? Here Are 3 Expert Tips.

Managing properties and tenants can leave you vulnerable to rent payment fraud. Learn what it is, the common pitfalls and three ways to protect yourself.

By Dave Spooner