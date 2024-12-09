It's not always easy to do the right thing. I've learned a lot of great lessons from leaders, but sometimes the best lessons come from our peers. Here's what one peer did that blew me away and the four insights I had from it.

Years ago, my peers and I were on a conference call with our boss. I suggested that we make a decision in accordance with an HR policy I thought we had. "Amy, I'm not sure where you got that information, but that is not how HR or we are going to handle this," my boss passionately responded, before continuing.

My peer interrupted him. "Amy got that information from me," she interjected. "Amy even asked me if I was sure about it because it didn't sound right to her," she continued. "I've completely misled her, so please blame me for this."

Our boss thanked my peer for her confession and the call moved on. But, I was so stunned that I spent the rest of the call thinking about what she'd done for me. This topic was a frustrating one for our boss and he'd dismissed me sharply, which wasn't typical. It had to be tough to speak up and shift the focus onto herself in that sort of moment, but she'd courageously done it anyway.