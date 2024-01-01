Bio

Katie Cline is an award-winning public relations professional who has led global communications for world-renowned brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, Le Méridien, Michael Kors, and more, in both New York City and London. An obsessive traveler, Katie is a dual citizen of the US and Ireland who applies her love of hospitality to her two short-term rentals in upstate New York: Trout Landing (near Lake George) and Gallant Fox (in Saratoga Springs). She’s the host of the soon-to-launch Hospitality.FM Original podcast, Suite Success, where she interviews hotel executives, hospitality leaders, and industry innovators to uncover the strategies and techniques that make hotels and short-term rentals stand out. Her writing has been featured on Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Yahoo!, MSN, The Everymom, and more.

When she’s not busy planning her next trip, Katie can be found trying a new restaurant in Astoria (her NYC neighborhood) with her husband, Joe; schooling her British-born toddler, Nora, on the magnificence of New York bagels; or refilling the Prozac prescription for her anxious, asthmatic rescue pup, Jack Daniels.