Signing out of account, Standby...
Eric Yu
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
SVP and GM, SMB Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group
Eric Yu is responsible for the segment‘s global end-to-end business strategy. He also oversees Lenovo’s global monitors business and accessories business. With 20 years working across Lenovo business functions, Yu has a track record of understanding business needs and exceeding growth exponentially.
Follow Eric Yu on Social
Latest
How Small Businesses Can Meet and Exceed the Expectations of a Hybrid, Multi-Generational Workforce
While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to a hybrid workplace structure, SMBs who cater to the diverse needs of their staff will be well-poised for long-term success.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Matt Giffune
Co-founder at Occupier
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Lyle D. Solomon
Principal Attorney of Oak View Law Group
-
Erika Lance
Chief HR Officer
-
Brian Buffini
Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company
-
Leonardo Mattiazzi
EVP, Global Innovation at CI&T