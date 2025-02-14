Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's dynamic business landscape, businesses from small entrepreneurs to large multi-national enterprises are constantly seeking innovative ways to optimize efficiency, increase productivity and maintain a competitive edge. As we enter the artificial intelligence era, AI PCs are becoming essential tools that can revolutionize smaller business operations by offering advanced technology typically used by large enterprises. These systems deliver powerful AI capabilities in a scalable and cost-effective way, making it possible for businesses of all sizes to leverage AI to enhance workflows, make more informed decisions and improve overall business outcomes.

With more than 25 years at Lenovo, I've always been passionate about harnessing emerging technologies to improve both work and life. As a team, we're committed to creating a better future by helping small businesses thrive with the right tools tailored to their needs. Our goal is to lead the charge in AI PC innovation, developing devices that are not only more powerful but also more intuitive and accessible, giving businesses the right technology they need to succeed and grow.

What is an AI PC?

An AI PC goes beyond regular computers by combining three key parts: the CPU (which runs the computer), the GPU (which handles graphics), and a special chip called the NPU (neural processing unit) that makes it faster and smarter at handling tasks — ideal for improving efficiencies across both business and consumer needs. An AI PC leverages this architecture to handle certain workloads at a fraction of the power consumption, which can significantly extend battery life while running complex AI models or frequently used applications like video conferencing.

As AI PC technology develops further, an AI PC will learn what your preferred styles are in terms of the tone of voice you write emails in, which applications you use the most, what hours you work to assist with scheduling, real-time transcription of meetings and can step in to offer personalized experiences, process large amounts of data with high efficiency and handle some of the administrative tasks or be a supporting asset that can adapt based on your needs.

At Lenovo, we define an AI PC as a device that is equipped with five core capabilities: a personal AI agent with natural language interactions, heterogeneous computing (CPU, GPU and NPU working together), a personal knowledge base (PKB) for enhanced and more secure data processing, access to an open AI app ecosystem and robust privacy and security protections. This combination creates a seamless experience that can adapt to individual needs and provide unparalleled support for business tasks.

Why AI PCs matter for business

Business users often face time and resource constraints as we continue to navigate the hybrid working world. The need for streamlined, AI-assisted solutions is becoming more evident. AI PCs are ideal for consumers and business owners alike. For small-to-midsize business owners (SMBs) for example, having AI PC devices can improve the overall workflow and productivity of their business. Time-consuming routine tasks can be optimized with the use of a personalized AI model that learns user preferences over time. Whether you're looking for text-to-image capabilities, AI-based security features, improved energy consumption, AI-powered photo and video editing capabilities or an AI assistant for writing, autocorrection and transcription, an AI PC is ideal to handle the task.

Additionally, AI PCs are becoming increasingly accessible to SMBs as manufacturers expand production and introduce options at various price points, making it easier for businesses to enhance productivity by harnessing the efficiency and performance benefits of AI technology. For example, the introduction of AI-powered laptops, equipped with cutting-edge processors, allows businesses to access the latest AI technology at various price points.

AI will undoubtedly become ubiquitous on PCs, it's only a matter of time. For now, IDC (International Data Corporation) sees AI PCs (defined as those with NPUs) are ramping up from roughly 1 in 5 this year, to nearly 2 out of every 3 shipped in 2028 with 2025 being a big growth year for PCs.

AI PCs can play a crucial role in helping businesses overcome these challenges by offering:

Automation of routine tasks:

Time-consuming tasks such as assisted scheduling, data entry or basic content creation can now be handled by AI PCs. This means business owners and employees can focus on more strategic and value-driven activities rather than administrative duties. Enhanced productivity and efficiency:

AI PCs enable users to boost productivity by offering features like natural language processing (NLP), which allows them to interact with their devices using simple, intuitive commands — eliminating the need for specialized technical knowledge. As local large language models (LLM) advance and more tasks are processed directly on the device, AI PCs can quickly analyze local datasets, summarize documents and capture meeting notes, all while utilizing a Personal Knowledge Base (PKB) to provide context-specific insights. This results in faster, more efficient task execution, while also enhancing data privacy and protection. Improved security and privacy:

For all businesses, data security is often a top concern, especially as they manage sensitive customer information or proprietary business data. Using cloud-based AI solutions is often not an option. AI PCs can address this challenge through a hybrid AI combination of private cloud LLMs and local inferencing, meaning all AI processing is done in a sandbox environment, ensuring that sensitive data doesn't need to be uploaded to public cloud servers. With chip-level encryption and personal knowledge base protection, businesses can trust that their data remains secure and protected from external threats. Smarter collaboration and communication:

AI PCs, with their ability to generate real-time transcripts, create summaries and offer advanced video and audio enhancements, are revolutionizing how businesses collaborate. Whether it's streamlining virtual meetings or improving the quality of communication, AI PCs offer businesses the tools to enhance remote and in-office productivity.

A vision for the future of business efficiency

By integrating generative AI capabilities and AI-driven tools designed to simplify and enhance AI PC user experiences, we want to make technology more personalized, more productive and more protected to empower businesses and users to feel more in control of their devices.

AI PCs represent a significant leap forward in how businesses can operate more efficiently and competitively. From automating routine tasks and providing secure data management to enhancing creativity and collaboration, AI PCs have the potential to revolutionize daily workflows for businesses of all sizes. As Lenovo's AI PC portfolio expands, businesses can look forward to leveraging this technology to streamline operations, boost productivity and ultimately thrive in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace.

By investing in AI PCs, businesses are not just adopting the latest technology — they are positioning themselves for future success in a world where AI-driven solutions will define the next wave of business innovation.

