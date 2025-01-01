Chongwei Chen

Chongwei Chen is the President and CEO of DataNumen, a global leader in data recovery with solutions trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

5 Data Backup Mistakes that Could Bankrupt Your Startup (and How to Quickly Fix Them)

From treating cloud storage as backup to neglecting encryption, these common blunders have shut down 51% of businesses within two years after data loss.

