Goran Paun
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Principal, Creative Director
Goran Paun has spent the better part of his career helping companies with branding and design strategies by giving authenticity to their corporate identities through focused design, visual branding and UI/UX. Paun founded the full-service creative agency, ArtVersion, in 1999.
5 Tips for Creating Innovative UX Design
These intangible principles should be in place to guide you through the fairly ambiguous realm of UX design.
How Experiential Ecommerce is Digitally Reconceptualizing Human Connection
Experiential ecommerce is changing the way people shop online, as brands shift gears towards humanizing connection.
