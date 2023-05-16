Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For any startup business, emerging into the industry is a layered initiative. Not only does your business have to be prepared to meet the needs of your audience, or even gain traction to gain and maintain an audience, startups must considerably plan how they wish to present themselves to the industry and how they can be differentiators against established competitors.

Telling a brand narrative that aligns with design is the core of any brand and startup company. Developing your brand with a compelling angle begins with solidifying your unique narrative and story.

Find a motif

Identifying a central motif when developing a brand narrative and design is, at the core, the best way to streamline how you wish your brand to be recognized. A motif serves as a unifying element that weaves together different aspects of the brand's story, ensuring a cohesive and memorable experience for the audience. Whether it's a logo element that is central to your brand story, a tagline, a theme or a purpose, the right motif can help bring your brand to fruition.

To find the right motif, you should first understand your target market, the problem you're solving and your unique value proposition. Reflect on the core values and mission of the company, and consider how these can be translated into a visual or thematic element that resonates with the target audience. A well-chosen motif not only helps in creating a strong brand identity but also assists in effectively communicating the brand's message across different platforms. By consistently incorporating this motif throughout the brand's narrative, visuals and marketing materials, you can create a unified and memorable brand experience that sets you apart from the competition.

Ensuring that your motif is not too similar to a competitor's is also important. Perhaps your goals and services intersect in some way or form, but too much intersection can dilute your brand. You want to focus on the differentiator of your brand to stand out and at the same time capture your brand's credibility.

Utilize human-centric thinking

User emotion within human-centric thinking must recognize the power of emotion and user-centric thinking in crafting their brand narrative, as these elements are instrumental in fostering lasting connections with consumers. By appealing to emotions, you can tap into the underlying motivations and desires that drive consumer behavior, creating a sense of relatability and resonance. Adopting a user-centric approach further strengthens these bonds, as it ensures that the brand narrative is tailored to address the unique needs, challenges and aspirations of its target audience. By intertwining emotional appeal with a deep understanding of your consumers, you can foster brand loyalty, fueling long-term success and growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Further, appealing to emotion is a critical aspect of establishing a brand's tonality and unique selling proposition (USP) because it enables any brand to differentiate itself in a crowded marketplace. By evoking specific emotions, your brand can create a distinct personality and voice, allowing it to resonate with your target audience on a deeper level. This emotional connection not only fosters brand loyalty but also reinforces the brand's USP, as it becomes inextricably linked to the feelings and experiences it prompts in consumers.

By effectively leveraging the emotional response of your users, your brand is built around how it makes your users feel, which establishes the tone. If your brand attains witty, casual messaging, that can further be reflected in your design or graphical elements as well. The puzzle pieces can come together to strengthen your brand's unique identity.

Another great way to tap into the audience's emotions is through sharing your unique brand's origin story. There is a human quality that is reflected when brands share their origin story with the world because it can evoke empathy, trust and authenticity. When audiences can resonate with your story, it becomes unique to your brand's central values while building connections.

Keep it consistent

Consistency is vital for telling a compelling brand narrative, particularly for startups, as it helps establish credibility, build trust and foster brand recognition in the minds of consumers. As startups are often new entrants in the market, they must work diligently to cultivate a strong brand identity that differentiates them from competitors. By maintaining consistency in messaging, visuals, tone and overall experience across all communication channels, startups can create a cohesive and memorable brand narrative that resonates with their target audience.

A best practice includes keeping visuals and messaging consistent across platforms and channels to solidify your position in the industry. Ensuring that your brand identity evokes the same emotion and tone across your website, social media, marketing, ads, customer interactions and more, your brand can gain better traction. To further propel a level of brand consistency, it is also essential to get your team on the same page with brand guidelines that you wish to present in client-facing products. When there is consistency internally, it further strengthens how you present your brand narrative externally.

When your startup is beginning to emerge in the scene, attaining a strong sense of your brand narrative and how it is presented puts you in control of how you want others to understand your brand values, purpose and mission. Thus, creating a dynamic brand story is the ultimate way for others to find your brand and all the unique components it has to share with the world.