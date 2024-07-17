Molly He started Element Biosciences to compete with her old employer because she was sure she could do it better. But she'd missed an important reality of breaking into a market.

Maybe we don't even need salespeople.

As Molly He prepared to launch her company's first product, that thought actually crossed her mind. "We believed it would sell itself," she admits.

He and two cofounders had created a startup called Element Biosciences, which made a DNA sequencer positioned to be cheaper and better than anything on the market. Why wouldn't everyone buy this? they thought. And at first, when they released it in 2022, it really did sell itself.