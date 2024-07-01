Entrepreneur | July 2024

Entrepreneur magazine
July 2024

Growing a Business

Six Leaders on Staff Positions They Didn't Think They Needed: 'This Hire Made Me Happier'

Sometimes, the most important hires are ones you underestimate.

Franchise

How to Know If a Local Business Has Franchise Potential, From a Guy Who Built One Into 80 Locations

Wade Brannon had already built and sold one franchise when a kid's hair salon in his area caught his interest.

By Kim Kavin
Starting a Business

Her Startup's Product Was Better and Cheaper Than the Competition, So Why Wasn't It Selling? The Answer Would Bring In $25 Million a Year

She started Element Biosciences to compete with her old employer because she was sure she could do it better. But she'd missed an important reality of breaking into a market.

By Liz Brody
Franchise

Her Son Struggled In School. After Helping Him Become an 'A' Student, She Started a Business to Replicate Their Success.

Maria Washington and her husband Aaron realized they were on to something.

By Kim Kavin
Franchise

These Are the Best Franchises in Every Industry

If you want to see the stars of franchising, look no further than this list.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

He Bought a Failing Franchise and Took it From $30K a Year to $750K. What's the Secret to a Successful 'Flip?'

Franchise turnarounds aren't always easy, but if you spot the right signs and follow the right strategies, it can be lucrative.

By Liz Brody
Growing a Business

7 Founders On Their Simple AI Fixes For Common Business Problems

AI can be used to streamline and supplement all kinds of processes that have long frustrated business owners. Here are a few examples.

By Rachel Davies

