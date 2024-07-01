Entrepreneur | July 2024

Entrepreneur magazine
July 2024
I Consult With Companies On Integrating AI — Here Are the 2 Ways It's Making a Big Difference
It's all about people, and processes.
Six Leaders on Staff Positions They Didn't Think They Needed: 'This Hire Made Me Happier'
Sometimes, the most important hires are ones you underestimate.
Here's our list of the top franchises for multi-unit owners.
When He Immigrated, Math Was the Only Language He Understood. Now He's Built That Knowledge Into a Franchise Making $30 Million a Year.
Mo Khalil now owns 70 Mathnasium locations.
How to Know If a Local Business Has Franchise Potential, From a Guy Who Built One Into 80 Locations
Wade Brannon had already built and sold one franchise when a kid's hair salon in his area caught his interest.
Her Startup's Product Was Better and Cheaper Than the Competition, So Why Wasn't It Selling? The Answer Would Bring In $25 Million a Year
She started Element Biosciences to compete with her old employer because she was sure she could do it better. But she'd missed an important reality of breaking into a market.
Her Son Struggled In School. After Helping Him Become an 'A' Student, She Started a Business to Replicate Their Success.
Maria Washington and her husband Aaron realized they were on to something.
These Are the Best Franchises in Every Industry
If you want to see the stars of franchising, look no further than this list.
He Bought a Failing Franchise and Took it From $30K a Year to $750K. What's the Secret to a Successful 'Flip?'
Franchise turnarounds aren't always easy, but if you spot the right signs and follow the right strategies, it can be lucrative.
7 Founders On Their Simple AI Fixes For Common Business Problems
AI can be used to streamline and supplement all kinds of processes that have long frustrated business owners. Here are a few examples.