The most lucrative patents don't necessarily go to novel, cutting-edge innovations.

This story appears in the July 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Here's the most important question a company can ask, according to a leading patent attorney: Do we anticipate others will also use this in the future?This question is helpful because it reframes the way we think about patents, which can unlock many millions of dollars.

"Companies looking to achieve the greatest success understand that patents are their greatest asset," says Keegan Caldwell, founder of Caldwell, a corporate law firm that specializes in patents and intellectual property.

According to new data from PitchBook, there's a compelling connection between patents and earnings.