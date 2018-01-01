Tracy Stapp Herold

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019
From fresh industries to the established spaces that show no signs of slowing down, here are the 10 franchise categories we believe will boom in 2019.
The Top 200 Franchise Brands People Love the Most
Franchising is all about brand power.
Best in Service: The 105 Top Suppliers for Franchises in 2018
Our first-ever ranking of the companies that help franchises thrive.
The Top 200 Franchises Operating Around the World
Franchising in more than one country comes with its own unique set of challenges, but there is also the potential for a lot more upside.
The Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018
If you've got a taste for food-based franchises, start with our list of the top 200.
Simply the Best: the Top Franchises in 110 Categories
These 110 franchises have all found a way to be at the peak of their industry in the present day.
The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.
The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.
The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.
Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On
These companies may be new to the scene, but they are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.
The 150 Fastest-Growing Franchises
Meet the companies that are leveraging their ability to scale fast -- and take their franchisees along with them.
Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2018
From emerging industries to those that just keep going strong, we've picked the 10 franchise categories we believe will shine brightest in 2018.
The Top 150 Franchises for Veterans
To celebrate Veterans Day, check out the franchises ready to serve those who've served their country.
The Best Franchises for Any Budget
We ranked the top 50 franchises for three different budgets: less than $100,000; $100,000 to $500,000 and more than $500,000.
The Most Powerful Brands in Franchising
Here are the strongest brands in franchising for 2017, ranked.
