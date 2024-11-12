Are you a military vet looking to become a franchisee, or just want to support a brand that supports the troops? Check out these 150 brands.

Veterans make up around 6% of the U.S. population, but according to the International Franchise Association (IFA), they account for around 14% of all franchisees. Why are veterans so well-represented within the franchise industry? Because they're a perfect fit for franchise ownership, thanks to their leadership skills, ability to follow established procedures, and familiarity with thinking on their feet and adapting to challenges. And many franchisors offer incentives such as franchise fee discounts that make it easier for veterans to start a business with them.

So which franchisors offer the best opportunities for veterans? Each year, we seek to find out by inviting brands to tell us what their veteran incentive is, how many of their units are veteran-owned, whether they hold any franchise giveaways for veterans, whether they have veterans on their leadership team, and more. We took all of those factors into account — along with each company's 2024 Franchise 500 score, which is based on an analysis of 150-plus data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability — to come up with our final ranking of the top 150 franchises for veterans.

Keep in mind that our list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company, but rather as a starting point for your own research. If you're a veteran interested in franchise ownership, it's important to do your homework before investing. Read the company's legal documents carefully, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many franchisees as you can to find out if the opportunity is right for you.

Meet a veteran franchisee...

Joan Follmann of Cruise Planners (No. 14)

Joan Follmann served in the U.S. Navy for 21 years, retiring in 2003 with the rank of Yeoman Senior Chief (YNCS) with the designation of Aviation Warfare Specialist (AW). Now she helps people plan their perfect vacations as a Cruise Planners franchisee.

Why did you choose to franchise with Cruise Planners?

My choice of Cruise Planners was deeply personal. My husband and I had been working with a Cruise Planners franchisee to book our own cruises, and the seamless experience we had with him built a strong trust in the brand. Quite simply, we never considered another company — it was Cruise Planners all the way.

How has your military experience helped you as a franchisee?

My role as a YNCS(AW) and Flag Writer in the Navy honed my organizational and multitasking abilities. Flag Writers are similar to civilian executive assistants. I was responsible for managing travel arrangements, appointments, and communications for admirals, all while anticipating challenges and setting priorities. These tasks translated perfectly into running a franchise, organizing complex itineraries, and maintaining clear communication with my clients.

What advice would you give to other veterans considering franchise ownership?

Look for a franchise like Cruise Planners that offers flexibility, support, and training. As veterans, we are already trained to follow procedures and protocols, making the transition smoother.

Jake Whitchurch of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving (No. 53)

Jake Whitchurch went from serving as an Airborne Infantryman with the U.S. Army, to working in corporate America, to now owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise in Detroit.

What drew you to franchising?

I was working a corporate job and got moved into a role that I didn't enjoy. I saw an ad asking veterans if they'd considered franchise ownership. I was intrigued by the idea of owning my own business, creating my own destiny, and helping others.

Why did you choose College Hunks?

Number one was the culture. This brand lives and breathes the values I'd always brought to my previous leadership roles — positivity, servant leadership, building leaders, and empowering employees.

How has your military experience helped you as a franchisee?

The day always starts calm and to plan. Then something can happen that changes the plan drastically, so the ability to make decisions on the fly based on the information we have and within the context of the mission without getting flustered is a tremendous skill to have.

What advice would you give to other veterans considering franchise ownership?

Do it! Take a risk on yourself. Find something that interests you, do your research, and make it happen.

Todd Pinkler of Voodoo Brewing Co. (No. 128)

After the events of September 11th, Todd Pinkler enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a Reconnaissance Marine. Now he takes orders of a very different kind as owner of Voodoo Brewing Co. in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

What drew you to franchising?

A franchise has created its own policies and guidelines, much like the military. If you follow a franchise's standard operating procedures, you have a great chance of being successful.

Why did you choose Voodoo Brewing Co.?

I stumbled upon Voodoo while preparing for retirement and was intrigued. I had several phone conversations with them and attended their approval day, where I was able to visit two different pubs and try the product. After that, my wife, a good friend, and I decided to take the leap.

How has your military experience helped you as a franchisee?

In the military, I realized that I do not have all the answers and that I must listen to those within my ranks who may have a better way to solve a problem. I've carried that same philosophy over to running my pub by listening to and implementing ideas from my employees.

What advice would you give to other veterans considering franchise ownership?

Figure out what interests and excites you and determine what your market needs (or doesn't need).

Trae Caldwell of Metal Supermarkets (No. 130)

After 21 years in the Army National Guard, Trae Caldwell turned his sights to business ownership, choosing a Metal Supermarkets franchise.

What drew you to franchising?

I wanted to partner with an established brand that would help our business get started in the right direction. With franchising we had sales on day one!

Why did you choose Metal Supermarkets?

The business model made sense, and I already knew I enjoyed working with metal. I also saw the market gap for cut-to-size metal in my area. I was confident in their systems and support. Lastly, there is tremendous flexibility and autonomy in products and services you can offer through Metal Supermarkets. You get to create the "menu" — within reason, of course.

How has your military experience helped you as a franchisee?

The best experience the military gave me to prepare for entrepreneurship is effective and confident decision-making. Combining that with an unwavering commitment to "do the right thing" has been invaluable to developing our customer relationships.

What advice would you give to other veterans considering franchise ownership?

Ask a lot of questions of the franchisor, make sure you are comfortable with their process, and ensure you are confident in the business model and the products or services you will be offering.

