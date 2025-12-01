AI Is Completely Rewriting the Franchise Sales Playbook

Selling a franchise used to be all about sales reps telling the company story and controlling the narrative. But thanks to AI, prospective buyers now show up armed with data and analysis, and they don’t need franchise salespeople to explain what a business does.

The rise of the “naked” salesperson reflects a larger shift in how franchises are evaluated, according to Franchising.com. Information that once lived behind gated conversations is accessible with a few prompts into ChatGPT.

Franchise brands that are transparent, data-ready, and easy for AI to interpret will gain trust. Those that rely on polished presentations or guarded information will struggle to compete in a marketplace where prospects expect proof.

Car Buyers Are Sick Of Spending a Fortune on New Cars



Photo by Fotog/Getty Images

The days of consumers shelling out big bucks for cars seem to be coming to an end. Buyers are now looking instead to used vehicles, longer loans, or waiting for real discounts, according to dealers and industry analysts.

New-car sticker shock has gotten so bad that even good earners are thinking twice. Add in higher interest rates, auto tariffs, and anxiety about the job market, and the idea of taking on a steep monthly payment feels reckless.

Don’t expect a fire sale, though. Experts say the prices of new cars won’t drop dramatically because the supply squeeze of the past few years has kept used cars unusually expensive, too. And when used cars aren’t cheaper, buyers who need a vehicle have no choice but to return to the new-car market, keeping demand—and prices—from sliding.

Accenture Just Gave 800,000 Employees a New Name



Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Accenture, the global consulting giant with nearly 800,000 employees, is now calling its workers “reinventors.” The company says the title reflects its push to lead in AI. They’ve even redesigned internal systems to replace “employee” with the new label.

It’s part of a broader trend in corporate renaming. Tech firms have “ninjas” and “evangelists,” Disney has “imagineers,” and now Accenture has reinventors.

But not everyone is rejoicing over the reinvention. Critics say the new moniker creates confusion and overpromises what most staff actually do.

The New Word of the Year Captures Something You’ve Definitely Felt Online



Photo by id-work/Getty Images

Ever click on a video or headline out of pure anger? You’re not alone. You’re a victim of “rage bait” and Oxford University Press just named the term its Word of the Year.

For the uninitiated, rage bait is online content intentionally designed to provoke anger, outrage, or frustration in order to drive views, comments, shares, and likes. The tactic works because it exploits psychological triggers to provoke strong emotions.

Lexicographers say algorithms reward content that spikes blood pressure, not joy. That’s why outrage travels faster than cat videos.

Eli Lilly Slashes Weight Loss Drug Prices



Photo by coldsnowstorm/Getty

The cost of shedding pounds just got a little more manageable. Eli Lilly announced it cut cash prices on its weight loss drug vials by up to $50 per month on its direct-to-consumer site. The decision undercuts competitor pricing just weeks after Trump brokered deals to lower GLP-1 costs.

Starting today, cash-paying patients with a valid prescription can get the starting dose of Zepbound vials for $299 per month on LillyDirect, down from $349. Higher doses now cost $399 to $449 per month, down from $499. The list price for Zepbound is roughly $1,086 per month.

The move comes weeks after President Trump inked deals with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to make GLP-1 drugs more affordable. Eli Lilly’s lower pricing on single-dose vials could allow more patients to access discounted treatments faster, as direct-to-consumer sales now account for more than a third of new Zepbound prescriptions.

