Internet pioneer Yahoo just made a surprising move.

This week, Yahoo launched Yahoo Scout, a new AI answer engine designed to compete with Google and ChatGPT. The beta version debuted on desktop and mobile within Yahoo’s existing search app on iOS and Android in the U.S., according to Axios. Scout runs on Anthropic’s Claude AI model, Yahoo’s proprietary data from three decades, and Microsoft Bing’s grounding API.

Yahoo has 250 million monthly users in the U.S. and 18 trillion annual signals across its ecosystem. Unlike competitors, Yahoo Scout includes inline citations and links to sources in every response, aiming to drive traffic back to publishers. Yahoo is testing ads at launch with a small percentage of queries, taking a different approach from OpenAI’s subscription model. “Our goal is to make it free for everyone,” said Eric Feng, senior VP of Yahoo Research Group.

