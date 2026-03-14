This Microsoft Office and Laptop Bundle Is Just $260: Great for Budget-Conscious Business Owners

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It’s time to set you and your business up with an affordable laptop and productivity suite. With so much business being conducted online, aspiring entrepreneurs need affordable access to properly bootstrap a new venture.

Be wary of subscriptions. Microsoft 365, for example, runs $100 or more per year per user. For solopreneurs or small teams watching their bottom line, those costs add up fast. Instead, consider deals like this one. Right now, you can grab Microsoft Office 2024 bundled with a Microsoft Surface SE 11.6″ Laptop (Open Box) for just $259.99, down from $628.98, saving you 58%.

Why Office 2024 is worth owning outright

Office 2024 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, all tied to your Microsoft account as a one-time purchase rather than an ongoing subscription. For business owners who are creating proposals, managing budgets, building pitch decks, or staying on top of client communications, these are the tools that get it done.

The 2024 update brings meaningful upgrades too: Excel now handles large datasets faster and surfaces AI-powered data insights, PowerPoint lets you record narrated presentations with live camera feeds (ideal for remote sales demos or team training), and Word’s Smart Compose feature uses AI to help you draft faster.

A lightweight road warrior for busy entrepreneurs

The included Microsoft Surface SE laptop is a capable workhorse for entrepreneurs who need a lightweight travel machine. At 2.4 pounds with up to 16 hours of battery life, it’s built for long days on the road or at a co-working space. The Intel Celeron N4120, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage handle document editing, web browsing, video calls, and light multitasking without complaint. It ships with Windows 11 SE pre-installed.

The “open box” designation simply means the unit was previously on retail shelves or returned to a warehouse, verified to be in new condition, and repackaged. It comes with a 90-day aftermarket parts and labor warranty from a third party.

For entrepreneurs who don’t need the full horsepower of a premium device but do need a reliable, portable machine loaded with the Microsoft productivity suite they already know, this bundle delivers genuine value. Paying $260 once versus hundreds in subscription fees over the next few years is a straightforward business decision.

Get this Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business + Surface SE Laptop Bundle for $259.99 (reg. $628.98) while it’s available.

StackSocial prices subject to change.