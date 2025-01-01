Deedra Determan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Deedra Determan is the Founder & CEO of D2 Branding, a top digital marketing agency recognized by Entrepreneur magazine. A business coach, speaker, and author, she helps female CEOs build personal brands for financial and time freedom. She also hosts the Do It My Way podcast.
Latest
Branding
How I Built a Profitable Personal Brand as a Female Leader — and How You Can, Too
After a life-changing wake-up call, I realized no corporate job would give me the freedom I needed as a mom — so I built a personal brand that did.