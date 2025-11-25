Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Partnerships beat ad spend when you collaborate with people who serve the same audience.

Consistent, repurposed content builds visibility faster than polished, expensive marketing.

Real relationships and referrals outperform paid campaigns — momentum is the real marketing engine.

When I first launched my business, I didn’t have a marketing budget. But what I did have was creativity, time and a sense of urgency to get my name out there. You don’t need thousands of dollars to make a big marketing impact. You just need consistency, connections and a willingness to get a little scrappy. Some of the best marketing strategies don’t cost a lot of money — they just require a high level of intention and effort.

Here are five ways to market your business without spending money (or spending very little).

1. Build partnerships

Partnerships are one of the most cost-effective ways to grow your audience. Look for businesses that serve the same type of customer as you, but don’t compete with you.

If you’re a fitness coach, you can partner with a nutritionist or a local smoothie shop. If you’re a photographer, team up with a florist or wedding planner. Host a workshop together, share each other’s email lists (with permission) or collaborate on a giveaway.

When two businesses with similar audiences join forces, both brands win. You expand your reach and build community, all without paying for ads!

2. Use the power of free platforms

Social media is the great equalizer for small businesses. Currently, TikTok and YouTube Shorts offer the most organic reach and allow you to get in front of thousands of people without spending any money.

Don’t overthink your content. Film short videos sharing tips, behind-the-scenes moments with your team or what you’re up to in the community. Remember that authenticity often outperforms polished content.

One thing that has been helpful in my business is repurposing content. A 30-second video we make for a TikTok gets reposted on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and LinkedIn. One idea can work four times harder for you!

3. Grow and nurture your email list

Your email list is the most valuable marketing asset because it’s all yours. Social media platforms can change their algorithms overnight, but your list gives you direct access to your audience through their inboxes.

Start collecting email addresses as soon as possible. Add a signup form to your website and social media bios, and offer something in return, such as a discount code, a free e-book or a mini course.

Once people are on your email list, stay consistent. Send regular updates, tips or insights that make them look forward to hearing from you.

4. Share your voice

Visibility builds credibility, and there are so many ways to share your expertise.

Start by pitching yourself as a guest on podcasts that reach your target audience. You’ll get exposure to new listeners and position yourself as an authority. Or, start your own show. There are free and low-cost hosting platforms to help you publish your podcast for under $100 a month.

If you prefer writing, contribute articles to local publications or industry blogs. If you’re more comfortable speaking, offer to speak at community events, meetups or conferences. These opportunities give you a captive audience and can drive new clients to your business. (Pro tip: end your presentation with a QR code that links directly to your email signup or freebie.)

5. Engage your community and encourage word of mouth

The most powerful marketing tool still comes down to relationships. Get involved in your community, whether that’s through volunteering, joining a local business group or partnering with a nonprofit. When people know and trust you, they’ll naturally want to support you.

And don’t be shy about asking for referrals and reviews. Most happy clients are glad to share your name; they just need a little nudging. Send a quick follow-up email or text asking for a Google review or testimonial. Those words from real customers are more persuasive than any ad you could run!

You can even start a small referral program. Offer a discount or bonus for every new client someone sends your way. It doesn’t have to cost much, but it creates a ripple effect that builds loyal advocates for your brand.

At the end of the day, great marketing doesn’t always come from money–it comes from momentum. Every video you post, email you send and relationship you build compounds over time. Keep showing up in your community, keep adding value and soon you’ll realize you don’t need a big budget to make a big impact.