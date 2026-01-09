Meta Is Going Nuclear to Power Its AI Data Centers

Mark Zuckerberg is betting big on nuclear power to fuel his AI strategy. Meta is working with three partners: Bill Gates-backed TerraPower and Oklo to build new facilities, while buying electricity from Vistra’s trio of plants in Pennsylvania and Ohio, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meta wants the new reactors up and running between 2030 and 2032, which is an ambitious schedule for nuclear projects. But Wall Street loved the news, sending Vistra and Oklo shares up 15 percent. TerraPower plans to deliver 690 megawatts of capacity within six years, while Oklo’s Ohio facility could eventually produce 1,200 megawatts.

The massive electricity requirements of AI computing are forcing tech giants to secure their own power sources rather than relying solely on the grid.

Read more