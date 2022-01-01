Roy Dekel

Roy Dekel is the CEO of SetSchedule, an American software company specializing in big data and AI technologies. Proceeding SetSchedule, Roy sold billions in financial products and prior to trends, institutionalized the buy and hold residential lifestyle model managing a lofty residential portfolio.

https://www.setschedule.com

4 Things to Consider When Managing a Business During Down Times

Your business can weather down times if you prepare yourself by managing cash flow efficiently and prudently over time. Here are some tips to help.

