Signing out of account, Standby...
Roy Dekel
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of SetSchedule
Roy Dekel is the CEO of SetSchedule, an American software company specializing in big data and AI technologies. Proceeding SetSchedule, Roy sold billions in financial products and prior to trends, institutionalized the buy and hold residential lifestyle model managing a lofty residential portfolio.
Follow Roy Dekel on Social
Latest
4 Things to Consider When Managing a Business During Down Times
Your business can weather down times if you prepare yourself by managing cash flow efficiently and prudently over time. Here are some tips to help.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Timothy Carter
Chief Revenue Officer of SEO.co
-
Yvan Byeajee
Professional Trader, Trading Psychology Educator
-
Piyanka Jain
CEO of Aryng
-
Tom Walker
President & CEO of Rev1 Ventures
-
Xavier PRETERIT
Coach and expert in high performance real estate investment
-
Tom Thimot
CEO of authID.ai
-
David Wright
Co-Founder and CEO of Pattern