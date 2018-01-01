Jacqueline Whitmore

Jacqueline Whitmore is an etiquette expert and founder of the Protocol School of Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Fla. She is the author of Poised for Success: Mastering the Four Qualities That Distinguish Outstanding Professionals (St. Martin's Press, 2011) and Business Class: Etiquette Essentials for Success at Work (St. Martin's Press, 2005).

Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Handle a Hugger
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Handle a Hugger

Negotiating personal space takes finesse when dealing with the overly affectionate.
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Deal with the Anti-Social Co-Worker
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Deal with the Anti-Social Co-Worker

Don't take offense that a competent-but-shy member of the team keeps to himself.
Ask the Etiquette Expert: 8 Rules for Texting at Work
Ask the Etiquette Expert: 8 Rules for Texting at Work

An employee vexed by a co-worker's texting needs to politely speak up or back off.
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Deal With Unpleasant Body Odors in the Office
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Deal With Unpleasant Body Odors in the Office

An enthusiasm for walking briskly to work in the morning has an odiferous consequence.
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Enforce a Summertime Dress Code
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Enforce a Summertime Dress Code

Defining "appropriate'' dress to everyone's satisfaction is a challenge.
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Give a Presentation Without Falling Apart
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Give a Presentation Without Falling Apart

Even renowned experts get nervous addressing groups but there are ways to calm yourself.
5 Ways to Lay the Foundations for Success at Your Next Important Business Meeting
5 Ways to Lay the Foundations for Success at Your Next Important Business Meeting

Meetings are opportunities seized through good preparation.
7 Essentials for Looking Your Best in Video Conference Calls
7 Essentials for Looking Your Best in Video Conference Calls

It takes remarkably little preparation to make a very big difference in the impression you make.
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Eat at Your Desk Without Offending Others
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Eat at Your Desk Without Offending Others

One teammate's morning ritual is what the rest of the team dreads daily. What to do?
6 Ways to Ask for Help Without Being Embarrassed
6 Ways to Ask for Help Without Being Embarrassed

People who willingly help others are never abashed about asking for help when they need it.
8 Precautions Savvy Travelers Take to Avoid an International Incident
8 Precautions Savvy Travelers Take to Avoid an International Incident

What might not be much of a problem at all at home can be a very big deal when you're in a strange country.
How to Look Confident Even When You Don't Feel It
How to Look Confident Even When You Don't Feel It

Keep your doubts to yourself and don't be in awe of anyone.
A Dozen Ways You Don't Realize You Are Making a Bad Impression at Work
A Dozen Ways You Don't Realize You Are Making a Bad Impression at Work

First impressions are important but so is the impression are making day after day with your team.
3 Simple Tactics for Finishing Your Workweek Early
3 Simple Tactics for Finishing Your Workweek Early

If you're still working Friday night, you might just not be managing your time very well.
How to Build Confidence Even When You're Feeling Unsure of Yourself
How to Build Confidence Even When You're Feeling Unsure of Yourself

Entrepreneurship is a process of taking action despite doubts until, eventually, you quite naturally don't have so many doubts.
