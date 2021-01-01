Emily Washcovick

Senior Field Marketing Manager and Small Business Expert

About Emily Washcovick

As Yelp’s Senior Field Marketing Manager and Small Business Expert, Emily is responsible for building a thriving network of local business owners, operators and marketers through education and networking events (now, exclusively virtual). She hosts events and webinars to provide business owners with resources that help them succeed and grow in the world of online reviews. Emily’s expertise lies in customer engagement, reputation management and all things digital marketing. Her knowledge encompasses countless industries and through thought leadership and speaking engagements, she’s able to share insights that business owners of all kinds can leverage for the future of their business.


Emily is also host of Behind the Review, a podcast from Yelp and Entrepreneur Media that features conversations with business owners and reviewers about their experiences—whether positive or negative —giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights and real life learnings.
 

More From Emily Washcovick

Living Up to Your Online Reputation
Behind The Review

This week we talk with Jay Stofer, founder and CEO of NYC business, Lockbusters, who knows that his reputation is everything.
4 min read
Third Culture: Turning a Passion Into a Product
Behind The Review

Having a product worth waiting in line for is something many business owners aim for - knowing that what you're offering is worth both a consumer's time and money.
4 min read
Overnight Success Takes Ten Years
Behind The Review

Mignon Francois, owner of The Cupcake Collection, discusses pandemic pivots but, more importantly, we hear from her on how she turned a business - started from nothing - into a two location success.
4 min read
Building a Business on Ownership Mentality and Meaningful Customer Relationships
Behind The Review

When it comes to selling a luxury product, it's important to cultivate a relationship with your consumer and understand their motivations.
4 min read
Great Leadership Takes Hard Work...and Pays Off
Behind The Review

Being a great leader doesn't come naturally to many - however, as a business owner you are thrown into a leadership role. Hear from Josh Campbell, owner of Rescue Air Heating & Cooling in Richardson, TX, about what it takes to succeed.
4 min read
Hidden Gems: A Business Owner and a Reviewer's Guide
Behind The Review

On this week's episode, Krisi Hora, owner Peg Leg Vintage, and Yelp reviewer Hannah H. discuss about curating and find hidden gems.
4 min read
A Covid Success Story: Relentless Hospitality and Digital Marketing Dedication
Behind The Review

The minds behind Cali Comfort BBQ in San Diego have rethought everything they knew about running a sports BBQ spot and pushed their digital strategy to the limits.
4 min read
Atmosphere, Price and People: The Key to a Memorable Experience
Behind The Review

Hear from Misty & Dennis Akers, co-owners of The Candle Pour, about how they brought their vision to life and made a hands-on business successful in the time of COVID.
4 min read
What Makes Customers Excited to Leave a Review of Your Business?
Behind The Review

Honesty may seem like an obvious pillar for business owners to follow, but it's not always a given.
3 min read
How Celebrating Diversity and Uniqueness Made This Makeup Bar Unforgettable
Behind The Review

Hear from founder and owner Alex Bradberry about how her focus on diversity and uniqueness makes her shop so memorable.
3 min read
Intention and Purpose can go a Long Way
Behind The Review

This week, Chris Goode, founder of Ruby Jean's-a Kansas City juicery-shares the meaning behind his business and how all of his decisions are anchored by his purpose.
2 min read
How An Above-and-Beyond Floral Experience Led to a Lifetime Customer
Behind The Review

Nic Faitos, owner of Starbright Floral Designs, shares how making small adjustments and investing in the extras can make a big difference - especially when it comes to revenue.
3 min read
A New Podcast Brought to You by Yelp and Entrepreneur Media
Behind The Review

Behind the Review features conversations with business owners and reviewers about their experiences - whether positive or negative - giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights and real life learnings. 
3 min read