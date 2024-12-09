Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nestled in the heart of St. Louis, Missouri, Maypop is a coffee and garden shop known for its cozy charm and abundant greenery. People from all walks of life gather here to reconnect with nature and each other.

Julia Valleroy, Maypop's administrative coordinator, was once one of those customers seeking a garden escape and a good cup of coffee. Now part of the team, Valleroy says Maypop's dual business model still provides that warmth and magic for her and many others.

"You really don't see [anything like Maypop] around here in the Midwest at all," she says. "How many places can you go where you can get coffee and also buy some flowers for your front porch or a tropical houseplant that you've been dreaming of having?"

Many customers come to the shop to celebrate special occasions, like Yelp reviewer Angela P., who brought her son's girlfriend to Maypop for her birthday. Both enthusiasts of coffee and gardening, Angela and her guest were thrilled to receive the best of both worlds — even in the summer heat.

"Maypop was definitely popping, but the capacity did not affect our experience one bit," Angela wrote in her review. "It was a rather hot day, but the staff did not seem bothered. In fact, they were much more personable than I would have been had I been working in the heat. Kudos to all of the staff, both inside and out, for helping give one of the best birthday gifts that my girl has had."

Customer service is a large part of what makes Maypop such a popular destination. The team provides expertise on everything from herbal tea to plant parenting, which Angela said greatly impacted her customer experience.

"They're professional, so I trust they know what they're talking about," she says. "I wouldn't just take the word off of the street, but going there, I felt a little more educated. They gave ideas on things that they liked [from the cafe]. The hibiscus tea—I was hesitant on getting that, but it was delicious. It was very refreshing."

A knowledgeable team is also an asset when it comes to social media content. For instance, Valleroy recently worked with the garden staff to create an Instagram reel on how to plant a cactus without pricking yourself. She says social media is an opportunity to educate customers while showcasing your brand's personality.

"Just make it fun and make it light to start with," she says. "You're going to get better with time. You want to always have your face out there in front of them so you're not forgotten. I just envision whenever I'm typing up a post that I'm speaking to my friends."

This strategy is successful online because Maypop's team has also worked to establish friendly relationships on the ground. Community building is always at the forefront of Maypop's mission, from its social media presence to its events strategy — for example, inviting vendors from across St. Louis to join its quarterly Maker's Market.

"We thoughtfully select local artisans that like to create and share their passions," Valleroy says. "That is something that really brings the community together, and it lifts people up and brings awareness to small businesses in our area. It just feels good to help support people, support our community and support each other."

Not only is Maypop's market a great way to build community, but it also promotes the brand locally. Valleroy creates digital fliers for the event and encourages vendors to share them, bolstering the brand's 22,000+ Instagram followers and proving that many great marketing activations are free.

To further enhance community engagement, Valleroy regularly reads and responds to Maypop's reviews on Yelp. Engaging with feedback shows you appreciate both your customers and your team. For example, Valleroy displays reviews in the staff room to inspire and motivate the team to keep innovating and improving.

"We like to switch things up," she says. "Every week whenever I come in on Monday, especially in the garden center, they've moved things around and their displays, making it so when you come in, it feels new and fresh. We always evolve around at Maypop, always trying to do better."

Since its founding in 2018, Maypop has attributed its blooming business to these core principles:

Attitude speaks volumes. When conditions aren't ideal, customers appreciate your professionalism and expertise even more. A helpful insight or thoughtful recommendation goes a long way on a hot or busy day.

When conditions aren't ideal, customers appreciate your professionalism and expertise even more. A helpful insight or thoughtful recommendation goes a long way on a hot or busy day. Stay top-of-mind through social media . Social media is made for connecting with friends, so approach your social media strategy like you're talking to a friend about something new and fun. Even if your content is educational, use an accessible and lighthearted tone.

Social media is made for connecting with friends, so approach your social media strategy like you're talking to a friend about something new and fun. Even if your content is educational, use an accessible and lighthearted tone. Keep things fresh and exciting. Whether rearranging the store setup every week or hosting seasonal events for the community, switching things up keeps your staff and customers motivated.

Whether rearranging the store setup every week or hosting seasonal events for the community, switching things up keeps your staff and customers motivated. Create events to uplift local small businesses . Empower your fellow small business owners to become influencers for your brand. Not only will they get free promotion, but your business will get free exposure.

. Empower your fellow small business owners to become influencers for your brand. Not only will they get free promotion, but your business will get free exposure. Amplify customer reviews to staff. Shouting out a job well done and highlighting areas of improvement are key to motivating staff to outperform themselves.

Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Valleroy and Angela, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday.

Editorial contributions by Erin Palmero and Emily Moon

This article is part of our ongoing America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops™ series highlighting family-owned and operated businesses.