Entrepreneur asked Foursquare to dig into its data, to reveal which small businesses America loved the most. Together we created America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops™, a list of 150 local, independently owned and operated businesses across 10 categories — including, yes, home and local services.

To see every category, as well as the methodology behind the list, click here. Below are the 15 companies included in the home and local services category.

1. Miller Farms Flower Nursery

McKinleyville, CA | Company website

Miller Farms is a nursery that first opened in 1963 by brothers and business partners Don and Dick Miller, who had already been working on the family farm for years. The original Miller Farm housed 12,000 chickens a year, 150 dairy cows, and planted many acres of potatoes. Eventually, the animals and crops were phased out so that the family could focus on serving the community as a nursery. Over the years, the business evolved as the brothers collected more and more varieties of plants and worked to support local needs, like becoming a lawn mower retailer. Today, they are one of the largest power equipment dealers in Northern CA.

Importantly, Miller Farms is still a family-run business like the original farm was, now in its third generation of Miller family ownership. The business has grown from having one employee to 35, and is split into three divisions of the nursery, the power shop, and the landscaping division. If you're simply looking to pick up some soil or a new plant for your home, visit the nursery, filled with a variety of plants in beautiful vessels. If you're looking to take on a larger project, such as redoing your yard or garden, Miller Farms Nursery is ready to help with that too, so consult them on your next project.

2. The Grow Shop

Reno, NV | Company website

The Grow Shop is a hydroponic equipment and supplies store that has everything to help your garden, yard, or any type of greenspace thrive. Here you will find everything you need for your green thumb like HLVd equipment, mushroom grow kits, lighting, extraction, nutrients, fertilizers, growing media, pests & disease control, pots, containers, garden tools, tents, propagation and much more.

If you're looking for a specific brand, The Grow Shop stocks a variety of companies such as Emerald Harvest, Green Rooster, CYCO, Seeds of Change, Canna, Botanicare, Nectar for the Gods, FoxFarm, and Bluelab. They update their blog with gardening tips and information about new products, so stay up to date on their website. And if you can't make it into one of their shops but want to support the company, they have an extensive online shop for all your gardening needs!

3. Bedner's Farm and Greenhouse

McDonald, PA | Company website

Just 30 minutes southwest of Pittsburgh, you will find Bedner's Farm and Greenhouse, which has everything from homegrown seasonal herbs and vegetables, to hanging baskets and porch pots. What's special about this store is that they have their own greenhouse where they grow everything themselves, so you'll be getting your plants and vegetables straight from the source, from experts on these crops.

If you're inspired to get more involved in gardening, you can take one of Bedner's gardening workshops. They offer a variety of activities such as pick-your-own-bouquet, pick-your-own-produce, a free potting station, a garden club, and many more events. Looking to learn about gardening in more of a classroom setting? Lectures and discussions at Bedner's include gardening for the birds, gardening with natives, gardening for pollinators, soil + amendments, and more. Bedner's Farm and Greenhouse is not just a great place to stock up on plants and materials, but also has established itself as a community and learning center.

4. Environmentally Conscious Recycling

Portland, OR | Company website

Environmentally Conscious Recycling is helping make recycling easier for Oregon residents. Their philosophy is to "take pride in the community we work and live in," which they do through promoting good recycling practices. Open since 1986, Environmental Conscious Recycling has been a leader in recycling education for almost 40 years. They have consistently expanded their facility to adopt new innovations and technologies to speed up the process and give new life to recyclables.

The best part of Environmentally Conscious Recycling is that with their advanced recycling systems, they are keeping more and more trash out of landfills, instead constantly repurposing a variety of materials. For residents, you can drop off your dry waste directly at the ECR facility or rent a drop box for a larger project. ECR also has commercial solutions through their subsidiary Resource Recovery Systems (RRS), which offers commercial waste hauling at affordable and competitive prices. Full pricing and information can be found on their website, as well as what items they will accept. If you have any questions about recycling, ECR experts are ready to assist you.

5. Reliable Pools & Spas

Naugatuck, CT | Company website

Looking to install a pool in your backyard? Or are you in search of a company to help you maintain your current pool? Reliable Pools & Spas is a certified pool and hot tub dealer, striving to provide the highest quality aquatic technology and service to Naugatuck residents. For over 30 years, the business has been selling and maintaining pools and spas with expert precision.

You can visit Reliable Pools & Spas at their showroom in Naugatuck, where you can speak with staff members who are trained specifically in pool and spa maintenance. Reliable Pool & Spas prides themselves in staying up-to-date with the most current and advanced solutions to solve any of your water problems, even the most difficult ones. So if you're looking to purchase a hot tub for your backyard, or need a pool maintenance specialist, look to Reliable Pools & Spas.

6. Tarzian Hardware

Brooklyn, NY | Company website

This third generation family-owned hardware store has been serving the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn for over a century, Its founder, Charles Tarzian, was an Armenian immgirant came to the U.S. as a baby. He grew up in Brooklyn, and then opened the shop in 1921. He's said the only time they came close to closing down was during the Great Depression.

The store offers a wide variety of home improvement and gardening products, along with cleaning supplies and other household needs. The shop is always well-staffeed with friendly, knowledgable employees who are known to offer your dog a treat at checkout.

7. Smart Cabinetry

New Paris, IN | Company website

Since 2004, Smart Cabinetry has been offering clients expert, beautifully designed cabinetry solutions to everyday organizational problems. They pride themselves on creating long-term clients who maintain beloved relationships with the company and keep coming back for home-improvement projects. Located in New Paris, IN, Smart Cabinetry produces and distributes cabinets across the U.S.

Smart Cabinetry's instore and online gallery exhibits a variety of cabinet options, from sleek white thermofoil to warm chestnut. Their showroom is a great way to get a feel for these cabinets, but if you can't make it in, their website has detailed photos and all the information you could need. If you're interested in learning more about the specific architects of the cabinets, they are happy to provide you with their information, both in-person and on the website. And Smart Cabinetry cares about community, constantly donating to organizations that support future generations like KidsCare, The Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, and more.

8. Baker Garden & Gift

Fargo, ND | Company website

Baker Garden & Gift is much more than a nursery. This small business offers workshops where you can learn more about growing techniques, as well as landscaping services. They sell an extensive variety of houseplants, everything from air plants to pet-friendly plants, and plants of any light-absorbing variety. If you've got a green thumb and are looking to work on your own garden, Baker Garden & Gift has got you covered with soil and mulch too.

What's special about this business is their wide variety of outdoor plants as well as their indoor plants. You can purchase everything from fruit trees to vibrant shrubs to enliven your yard or garden. If you desire some assistance with your greenspace, work closely with their expert landscapers who strive to bring your vision to life. And enroll in one of their workshops to learn more about the plants around us, like their bonsai club or floral design class.

9. Edd Helms Electric & Air Conditioning

Sunrise, FL | Company website

Founded in 1975 by W. Edd Helms, Jr., Edd Helms is an electric company that offers quality and safe electric solutions for South Florida residents. In 1994, Edd Helms Inc. acquired McDonald Air Conditioning, which has since provided cool air to South Florida with care and expertise. Specifically, Edd Helms Inc. focuses on improving HVAC, electrical and air quality for homes, commercial buildings, and even events.

If you've got a small wiring issue, or are looking for expert electricians for new construction projects in the South Florida area, Edd Helms Inc. is there to help. In the throes of summer heat, this small business is ready to provide cooling solutions for any type of building. They even help provide power and cooling to trade shows, conferences, and events, so that your guests can enjoy a comfortable experience. And now more than ever, it's important to have clean air in your environments. Edd Helms Inc. specializes in air purification so that your home or office can thrive allergen-free.

10. Bergman Builders Inc.

Plover, WI | Company website

As custom home builders, Bergman Builders help people design and construct their dream homes. This mom-and-pop business has been running for over 49 years, since Ed Bergman decided to make a career out of his passion for building. This is a true family business, as his son Kurt took over the business in 2005 to continue the legacy of what his father started. And the lineage lives on, with Kurt's son Jeremy now a highly skilled employee of the business. Bergman Builders have become known for their beautiful homes with a philosophy of high quality and attention to detail.

At Bergman Builders, you can peruse homes for sale that the Bergmans have already build, as well as lots for sale. If you're looking to get some inspiration for your future home, you can browse recent Bergman projects. Their homes range from beautiful brick-front homes to sleek, gray-paneled cottages, all built with precision and detail. Ready to build with Bergman Builders? All their contact information can be found online, or visit them in store to discuss your next project.

11. Southern Siding & Window Company

Columbia, SC | Company website

The Southern Siding & Window story begins in 1967, when Jim Felton founded the company in order to reduce the cost of remodeling for families in the Southeast. Still family-run, Southern Siding & Window has expanded, working on over 7,500 jobs a year. This company has proven that a family business can affect great change in a region, having completed over 240,000 jobs in 160,000 households, which means that about half of all customers have commissioned Southern Siding & Window for additional work.

With a focus on high quality work and fair prices for everyone, all products that go through Southern Siding & Window are fully backed and customer satisfaction-guaranteed. This business has everything your home could need from gutters to windows, from showers and baths to vinyl siding. And if you're not sure what exactly your home needs to be properly sealed and insulated from the elements, do not fear! These experts are ready to consult you on your home or business's needs, so give them a call or visit one of their locations.

12. AlphaStone Solutions

Richmond, VA | Company website

AlphaStone Solutions is a small business that focuses on the design and installation of granite, marble, and quartz countertops, vanities, shower walls, fireplaces, shelving, flooring and exterior masonry. You can view beautiful slabs of stone in their showroom in order to get inspiration for your next remodel project. Choose between natural stones, like granite and marble, or engineered stones, like quartz and silestone, to find the look and texture perfect for your home.

In addition to providing slabs of stones for a variety of home projects, AlphaStone Solutions also carries sinks and faucets, making them the perfect business to collaborate on your next bathroom or kitchen with. They offer services such as installation with edge types, backsplashes, and repair/modification services for any problem you may already have. Not sure exactly what you need and looking for some inspiration? AlphaStone Solutions has a beautiful gallery of past projects on their website to get you excited about installing sleek, refined stone in your home.

13. George Kirby Jr. Paint Co.

New Bedford, MA | Company website

This mom-and-pop company dates all the way back to 1846 (wow!), when the Kirby family began handcrafting some of the world's finest marine paints. In fact, the company made a name for itself as one of the very first manufacturers of copper bottom paint, a revolutionary product that helped the buildup of sea life on the bottom of boats. Today, George A. Kirby IV keeps the family business thriving by continuing the production of marine paints, primers, and finishes.

Most importantly, George Kirby Jr. Paint Co. uses premium ingredients in small batches, which keeps the quality of these paints of the highest caliber. This paint company has just about every kind of marine paint you could desire, from topside hull and deck to read lead primer, from pine tar to conditioner, from wooden canoe filler to fiberglass. They also carry every style and size of premium brushes, rollers, knives, and scrapers. A full color chart can be viewed on the Kirby Jr. Paint Co. website and their paint experts are there to help you with your next painting project.

14. Echter's Nursery & Garden Center

Arvada, CO | Company website

Echter's Nursery & Garden Center is one of the largest retail plant nurseries and gardens in the area. This family business began in 1959, founded by Dave and Anne Echter in the very same location that the gardens still stand today. Would you believe that they grow over 2,500 varieties of flowers every year? You'll just have to see it for yourself! Not only can you witness this floral abundance, but Echter's also sells all of the annuals, perennials, roses, and poinsettias grown in the garden.

The current garden center has expanded to 70,000 square feet of indoor display space, as well as a patio shop with outdoor furniture and garden benches. Here you can buy any of your garden needs such as bird feeders, bird houses, seeds, flowers, trees, shrubs, vegetable plants, herbs, indoor plants, fertilizers, mulches, pest control, and much more. And if your current plants are needing some TLC, Echter offers panting services and plant doctor services to help your garden thrive again.

15. Diamond Outdoor Products

Fayetteville, NC | Company website

Looking for a way to support a local, mom-and-pop business when making your next outdoor power equipment purchase? Check out Diamond Outdoor Products for your power equipment needs! With the goal to keep your lawn "lush and well maintained year-round," Diamond Outdoor is committed to selling the most up-to-date and advanced models from leading brands. Here you can shop from trusted sources like Toro, Ferris, Scag, Husqvarna, Hustler, Bad Boy and STIHL.

Diamond Outdoor Products offers a variety of machines to keep your lawn or business clean, including commercial lawnmowers, residential lawnmowers, commercial multi-attachments, blowers, chainsaws, lawn edgers, brush cutters, pole pruners, lawn vacuums, sprayers, and much more. On their website and in the store, you can shop specific names if you've already got a favorite brand. This business also offers a variety of services to help you get your lawn or driveway in shape, from automower services to chainsaw chain sharpening, disposal services to leaf blowing. If you're in the Fayetteville area, this is your one-stop shop for power equipment needs.