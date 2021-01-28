Scott Baradell

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Idea Grove

Scott Baradell is CEO of Idea Grove, a unified PR and marketing agency. Idea Grove has ranked three times as an Inc. 5000 company and was named 2020 Small Agency of the Year by the Dallas PRSA. Prior to Idea Grove, he served as the senior communications executive for two Fortune 1000 companies.

https://www.ideagrove.com

Follow Scott Baradell on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

The New Digital Future

Your Email Marketing Is Destined to Fail Without These 3 Essentials

Don't underestimate the power of a well-crafted email-marketing strategy; it can make or break your business.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like