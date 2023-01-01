Arian Adeli
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Best-Selling Author, Entrepreneur and Investor
I began my journey at age 13, writing algorithms for self-driving cars and building startups spanning FoodTech to FinTech. At 16, I published my first book, The Quantified Fortune. My efforts are now focused on creating media solutions and assisting other startups in realizing their visions.
Latest
Growing a Business
9 Marketing Strategies for Startups to Boost Growth and Visibility
Outshine your competition with these innovative, lesser-known marketing tactics that will help your startup stand out and gain the attention it deserves.