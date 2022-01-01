Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff
Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Follow Sam Silverman on Social

Latest

News and Trends

'You Just Never Know Who's Watching:' Instagram Users Panic Over False Location-Tracking Rumors

A viral meme spread false claims that an Instagram update allowed criminals to see users’ locations.

Continue Reading
Business News

Peachtree City Walmart Engulfed in Flames After Customers Saw Smoke Coming From the Paper Aisle

Customers can be seen evacuating the store with flames just feet behind them in shocking video footage.

Continue Reading
Technology

Google Chrome Hit With Zero Day Bug, Again. Here's Why You Should Update Your App

Google Chrome’s latest update resolves 11 security vulnerabilities, but it may be too late to fend off hackers.

Continue Reading
Entertainment

Shania Twain's Tumultuous Journey to Stardom Has Earned Her Millions and the Prerogative to Have a Little Fun

After coming back from peaks and valleys, she knows how to pull herself up by her bootstraps.

Continue Reading
News and Trends

Bitcoin's Crypto Crash Prompted This Firm to Pause Withdrawals. Here's Why

The price of bitcoin dropped to its lowest value since December 2020.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like