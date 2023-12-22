Dick Van Dyke isn't afraid to bust a move while running his errands.

During a CBS tribute special to celebrate the Hollywood legend entitled Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, Jane Seymour described how she'd bump into the 98-year-old at their local grocer and see him entertaining customers in the aisles.

"I would go to the local grocery store, pushing a trolley and coming towards me, I saw Dick Van Dyke," she explained on the Thursday show. "Well, of course, I wondered if it was really him, but then people would surround him, and he'd suddenly break out into a little song and dance."

"I thought it was amazing," Seymour continued. "But anyway, I went back the next day, and he was back again, and I said, 'What's going on?' And he said, 'My wife always needs something. She sends me out every day.' He loved it. He turned the grocery store into his stage."

The pair worked together on Buttons: A Christmas Tale in 2018, per People.

Although there's no photographic evidence of Van Dyke's grocery store performances, Seymour isn't the only one who has caught a glimpse of him at the market spreading cheer over the years.

I often see Dick Van Dyke at the pharmacy or grocery store. He is unfailingly smiling, usually telling jokes, and I wish he was my grandpa — Eden, aka Mrs. Self-Doubtfire (@eden4peace) October 23, 2018

Can't believe I saw @Dick Van Dyke in @maryPoppins on his birthday! An inspiration forever but more in later years, he'd click heels or smile in the grocery store at me. A marvel tonight onscreen, as our room of locals cheered for him. Blessings, Mr. Talent! We love you — Angel Burns (@AngelBurnsArt) December 14, 2018