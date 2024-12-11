Get All Access for $5/mo

These Companies Offer the Best Work-Life Balance, According to Employees The ranking is based on Glassdoor ratings and reviews.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • A new study looks at Glassdoor data to find the employers with the highest work-life balance ratings.
  • The study narrows the list down to workplaces with more than 5,000 global employees.
  • LinkedIn came in first as the top company for work-life balance, followed by Indeed.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, full-time workers spent an average of 8.49 hours per day at work in 2023.

For those looking for companies with the best work-life balance, a new study conducted by Hennessey Digital examined Glassdoor data in the U.S. to find top employers. The researchers narrowed down employers to those with more than 5,000 global employees, at least 1,000 U.S. reviews, and more than 3.5 stars out of 5 on Glassdoor.

Then they ranked the employers by average work-life rating, as shown by employee feedback on Glassdoor.

The best company for work-life balance was LinkedIn, with an average rating of 4.32 out of 5. Employees gave the job search platform an average score of 4.46 for its culture and values and 4.39 for compensation and benefits.

Related: These 5 Companies Were Rated Best for Work-Life Balance. Is Yours Anything Like Them?

No. 2 was Indeed, another work-related platform, with a work-life balance rating of 4.29 on Glassdoor. Over three in four current or former employees responded that they'd recommend working at Indeed to a friend.

"It's encouraging to see so many companies prioritizing employee well-being," a spokesperson for Hennessey Digital said in an emailed statement. "We hope these findings spark meaningful conversations among employers across all sectors to continue improving work-life balance for their teams."

Midway through the list, at No. 5, HubSpot received a work-life balance rating of 4.24, and nearly nine out of 10 HubSpot employees (88.5%) would recommend working there.

Related: This Is the Worst City in the World for Work-Life Balance — and No, It's Not NYC

Northside Hospital and Google were tied for No. 8 while Zillow and Paylocity were tied for No. 9.

Here are the top 10 companies currently offering the best work-life balance for employees, according to the report.

1. LinkedIn

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.32

2. Indeed

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.29

3. Docusign

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.27

4. Slalom

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.26

5. HubSpot

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.24

6. Intuit

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.23

7. Smile Brands

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.19

8. Northside Hospital

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.17

8. Google

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.17

9. Zillow

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.16

9. Paylocity

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.16

10. Adobe

Work-life balance rating on Glassdoor: 4.15
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Why Your AI Strategy Will Fail Without the Right Talent in Place

Using fractional AI experts through specialized platforms allows companies to access top talent cost-effectively, drive innovation and scale agile strategies for growth.

By Matthew Mottola
Business News

Here's What the CPI Report Means for Your Wallet, According to JPMorgan and EY Experts

Most experts agree that there will be another rate cut next week.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Elon Musk Is Still the Richest Person in the World and Just Hit a Record Net Worth of Over $400 Billion. Here's How.

Several factors have helped the world's richest person reach the milestone.

By Erin Davis
Productivity

6 Habits That Help Successful People Maximize Their Time

There aren't enough hours in the day, but these tips will make them feel slightly more productive.

By Blake Johnson
Science & Technology

Use This Framework to Successfully Integrate AI Into Your Business Operations

Here's how to ensure both innovation and compliance when using AI in your organization.

By Majeed Javdani
Growing a Business

Why Business Owners Should Streamline Their Operations Now for Success in 2025

As the holiday season and year-end approach, business owners face heightened operational demands, from inventory management to spend control. By streamlining these processes and partnering with flexible suppliers, businesses can maintain efficiency, meet customer needs and focus on growth while navigating this busy period.

By Ashley Hubka