What did the world obsess over this year? Google just released its annual Year in Search report, and this year’s breakout winner was “Gemini,” Google’s AI chatbot.

Unlike the everyday searches we type in (like “weather”), Google’s list highlights topics that surged in popularity compared with last year. And surprisingly, Gemini beat out major headlines such as India vs. England, Charlie Kirk, and even DeepSeek, another AI tool that rocketed up the charts.

The rest of the report shows shifting tastes: hot honey topped food searches, Anora led movies, Mikey Madison was the most-searched actor, and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. dominated the sports category.

Read more

Sam Altman’s Secret Space Ambition Could Make Him Elon Musk’s New Rival



Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sam Altman isn’t satisfied with battling Google and Anthropic on Earth. The OpenAI CEO has explored deals to own a rocket company, a move that would put him in direct competition with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Altman discussed investing billions through OpenAI to take a controlling stake in rocket maker Stoke Space. Why space? Altman has argued that the computing power needed to fuel advanced AI will eventually demand so much energy that it makes more sense to operate facilities off-planet, tapping the sun’s energy instead of the grid.

The talks have cooled, but Altman’s ambition hasn’t. He’s already committed tens of billions to a new data-center venture, launched a brain-computer interface startup that rivals Musk’s Neuralink, and is developing a social platform that could challenge X.

Read more

Subway Revived a Forgotten Program. The Twist Could Win You $10,000.



Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Subway is reviving a piece of fast-food history. The sandwich chain has brought back its Sub Club loyalty program after a 20-year absence, offering customers free food and discounts as part of a nationwide value push.

Here’s how it works: Members earn a free footlong for every three they buy, or six six-inch sandwiches, and rack up points that can be converted into Subway Cash for future orders. The program also includes perks like birthday treats and exclusive offers.

To juice sign-ups, Subway is dangling a footlong incentive. Anyone who joins and redeems their first free sandwich by Dec. 10 will be entered to win $10,000—or a full Subway bread-baking oven for home use.

Read more

Trump Moves to Slash ‘Ridiculously Burdensome’ Fuel Rules



Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is rolling back Biden-era fuel efficiency standards he calls an “EV mandate.” Instead of requiring cars to reach 50 miles per gallon by 2031, Trump wants to lower the target to 34 mpg.

Executives from Ford and Stellantis praised the move, saying the shift reflects real consumer demand and helps keep vehicles affordable. The change would cement earlier Trump policies that removed penalties for missing fuel targets.

Environmental groups warn the rollback could boost emissions and raise long-term fuel costs. The White House insists the new standards will ease financial pressure on drivers.

Read more

Las Vegas Tourist Turns $25 Bet Into a $1.15 Million Jackpot



Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Most Vegas visitors lose $25 before they locate the bathroom. One tourist turned it into a cool $1.15 million.

On Thanksgiving Day, a gambler at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort bet $25 on a Dragon Link slot machine and walked away with a jackpot topping $1,152,000. The casino confirmed the win, though the lucky player opted to remain anonymous.

Dragon Link has been the slot to play lately. Days earlier, another player won $1.14 million at The Venetian, and a Resorts World gambler snagged more than $11 million on a Megabucks machine.

Read more