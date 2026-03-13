Do Chatbots Fill You With Rage? This Startup Will Pay You $100 an Hour to ‘Bully’ AI.

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Key Takeaways AI startup Memvid is paying $800 for a day of “bullying” AI chatbots.

The worker’s job is to examine where chatbots lose track of details, forget context or misrepresent data, and then feed those findings back to Memvid.

The role doesn’t require a computer science background, AI credentials or any kind of work experience.

An AI memory startup called Memvid is offering $800 for a one-day, eight-hour shift for one candidate to “bully” AI chatbots by telling them what to do on camera.

Business Insider reported this week that Memvid wants someone to spend eight hours testing and critiquing the memory of popular AI chatbots, effectively paying $100 an hour for what they have branded as a “professional AI bully” role. The worker’s job is to examine where chatbots lose track of details, forget context or misrepresent data, and then feed those findings back to Memvid so the startup can improve its products.

“You’ll spend a full 8-hour day interacting with leading AI chatbots — and your only job is to be brutally honest about how frustrating they are,” the job listing reads.

The job posting

The draw is that the role doesn’t require a computer science background, AI credentials or any kind of work experience. “No prior AI bullying experience required — we all start somewhere,” the listing reads.

The requirements are deeply personal. The first requirement is an “extensive personal history of being let down by technology,” and the second desired trait is “the patience to ask a chatbot the same question four times (and the rage when it still gets it wrong).”

The online form asks applicants to explain the most frustrating thing AI has ever done to them, and elaborate on why they should be Memvid’s professional AI bully. Candidates have to be over 18 years of age to apply.

The selected candidate will work remotely and should be comfortable appearing on camera. Memvid is planning to record the session and share the video for promotional purposes.

There is no deadline for applicants, but Memvid told Business Insider that they will identify the right candidate within the next few weeks. The company is currently hiring one person for the job, but may bring on more candidates down the road.

Why this startup is paying for an AI bully

The job listing reflects a real need in the industry for human testers who can systematically expose where AI systems fail, especially around recalling facts and carrying out long-context conversations.

AI models are brittle around memory, often dropping earlier details or contradicting themselves as chats get longer. Memvid, as a startup, pitches “better AI memory” as its differentiating factor. Hiring a person to aggressively test AI’s limits is the startup’s user research.

Memvid isn’t the only company paying people to engage more deeply with AI. KPMG launched a rewards program this month that offers cash prizes to employees who come up with the best AI ideas. The prizes will be larger than end-of-year bonuses, though KPMG declined to specify the exact dollar amounts. Based on typical bonuses, the prizes will be worth at least a few thousand dollars.

The broader pattern shows that companies are treating serious AI use as a behavior that needs financial incentives. Workers are already anxious about automation. About half of workers (52%) told a Pew Research poll last month that they are worried about AI’s impact on the workplace. One-third said they think AI will reduce their long-term job opportunities. Offering big prizes or flashy gigs can nudge these anxious workers into training and experimenting with AI.