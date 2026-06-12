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Key Takeaways Protect thinking time like it’s a deliverable.

Reintroduce laughter to reopen possibility.

Shift from energy management to priority protection.

There’s a moment most ambitious professionals recognize but rarely name. You’re on your fourth meeting of the day. Your inbox is stacked. Slack or Teams messages won’t stop blinking. Someone is waiting on your decision, and another person wants feedback that you don’t quite have the energy to give.

You’re still capable. Still competent. But your thinking feels narrower, duller, less imaginative. You default to the safe answer, approve what looks “good enough” and postpone the harder conversation.

These moments are happening more often. According to a 2025 Harvard Business Impact study, more than a third of mid-level managers and senior leaders said the expectations for mid-level roles had increased significantly in the previous 12 months.

What many people don’t realize is that these patterns are early signals that their mental capacity is stretched and their thinking needs space to reset. When leadership fatigue sets in, your brain operates within a smaller field of vision. Focus becomes harder to sustain, communication grows shorter or more reactive, and even routine decisions can start to feel heavier than they should.

For mid-level managers and rising professionals, this is especially dangerous. You carry real responsibility, but you don’t always have full authority. You’re influencing without full control. And when prolonged pressure becomes the norm, your mental bandwidth shrinks in ways that quietly affect your growth. What lingers isn’t the exhaustion. It’s the concern that you’re becoming less noticeable, less impactful, even as you’re working harder than ever.

Why fatigue shrinks your thinking

Under sustained pressure, most of us shift into survival mode. Mental capacity begins to feel stretched to the limit. We cling to habitual patterns, avoid risk, default to “how it’s always been done,” communicate more defensively and make faster but less imaginative decisions.

Fatigue drains energy and shrinks your sense of possibility. That shrinking is subtle, which is why it’s so costly. You may still be performing well enough to meet expectations. But you’re no longer expanding. You’re maintaining. And over time, maintenance is where careers stall.

Duncan Wardle, founder of iD8 & innov8 and former head of innovation and creativity at The Walt Disney Company, describes this pattern as living inside a “River of Thinking.” He explains, “We all live inside our own river of thinking: ‘This is the way we do it here.’ But by stepping outside of it, you can uncover real insights for innovation. That’s why the best ideas often come from looking outside of your industry.”

But when you’re exhausted, you don’t step outside the river. You cling to the current. That’s efficient in the short term, but it quietly limits your long-term leadership capacity. Research supports this pattern. Studies on decision fatigue, reported on in Psychology Today, have shown that as mental resources deplete, people are more likely to default to the easiest or safest option rather than the most thoughtful one. Over time, that pattern can affect both performance and confidence.

The good news is that leadership fatigue doesn’t mean you’re failing. It means your thinking needs space to expand again. Here are three ways to stay effective, even when pressure lingers:

1. Protect thinking time like it’s a deliverable

If your calendar is packed wall-to-wall, your brain never leaves what Wardle calls “Busy Beta.” He says, “When you don’t have time to think, you’re in Busy Beta, where you’re only working with your conscious brain. That’s just 13% of your brain’s capacity.”

When you’re stuck in Busy Beta, according to Wardle, you’re reactive. You’re efficient, but you’re not innovative. This is where many ambitious professionals make a critical mistake. We treat thinking time as optional, something we’ll get to once the urgent work is finished. But the urgent work never ends.

Instead, treat thinking time as a performance tool. Block 30 minutes once or twice a week with no agenda except reflection. Ask yourself: What decisions am I postponing because they feel complex? Where am I defaulting to habit instead of intention? What would I try here if I weren’t afraid of being wrong?

You don’t need hours. You need consistency. Even small environmental shifts can help reset your thinking. Stepping away for a few minutes, moving to a different space or simply changing where you work can give your brain a brief recharge and help you return with clearer focus.

Research from Harvard Business School highlights that structured reflection improves performance and learning by helping professionals extract meaning from experience rather than simply accumulating activity. In other words, thinking is not a luxury. It’s leverage.

2. Reintroduce laughter to reopen possibility

This may sound counterintuitive when deadlines are tight, but one of the fastest ways to shift out of cognitive narrowing is emotional lightness, according to Wardle. He saw this play out inside teams responsible for delivering some of Disney’s most high-stakes creative work, where the pressure to produce original ideas was constant.

What he found was simple but powerful: “The moment I hear laughter, I’ve metaphorically just opened the door between your conscious and subconscious brain and placed you back in the state where you can still make an informed decision — but have your best ideas,” he says.

When stress dominates, your brain prioritizes efficiency over creativity. Laughter signals psychological safety. It tells your nervous system that you are not under immediate threat, which reopens access to broader thinking.

This doesn’t require forced humor or theatrics. The same principle Wardle observed at Disney can be applied in far simpler, everyday interactions. It could mean starting a brainstorming session with a low-stakes, playful prompt, acknowledging a shared misstep instead of projecting constant perfection or briefly inviting intentionally “bad ideas” before moving toward better ones. These small shifts change the tone of interaction, making it easier for both you and your team to move beyond rigid thinking patterns.

If you’re leading, even informally, your tone sets the emotional climate. When you allow room for humor and humanity, you give yourself and others permission to think more expansively. Under pressure, seriousness feels productive. But creativity sustains performance.

3. Shift from energy management to priority protection

When leadership fatigue lingers, your instinct may be to “push harder.” Drink more coffee, start earlier and stay later. But sustained effectiveness is less about squeezing out more energy and more about protecting your top priorities.

Ask yourself: What three outcomes truly matter this week? Not tasks. Outcomes. Then, evaluate your calendar against those outcomes. Where are you spending time out of obligation rather than impact? Where are you saying yes because it’s easier than negotiating?

Early-career and mid-level professionals often overcommit to prove value. Ironically, that overcommitment can dilute your visible impact. The World Health Organization recognizes burnout as a workplace phenomenon resulting from chronic, unmanaged stress. One core component is reduced professional efficacy. Protecting your highest-value contributions directly combats that erosion.

This also requires an environment where professionals feel comfortable acknowledging their limits. Many ambitious people hesitate to say when their capacity is nearing its edge, but simple statements such as “I’m getting close to tapped out on this” can open the door to better collaboration and support. When leaders create psychological safety around those conversations, people are far more likely to maintain confidence, stay engaged and continue contributing at a high level.

Creativity as career endurance

The professionals who burn out fastest aren’t always the busiest. They’re the ones who stop imagining. They stop imagining better solutions. They stop imagining new paths. They stop imagining themselves growing.

Leadership fatigue is inevitable. Cognitive narrowing is natural. But stagnation is optional. When you intentionally protect thinking time, reintroduce emotional lightness and prioritize meaningful outcomes, you grow your mental field of vision again. You shift from survival to strategy. And that shift compounds.

Your confidence grows because your decisions feel intentional. Your communication strengthens because you’re not reacting defensively. Your leadership capacity increases because you’re modeling steadiness when demands are high.

Expectations are not shrinking. If anything, they’re accelerating. In a workplace that isn’t slowing down, your ability to expand your thinking under pressure may be your most valuable leadership skill.