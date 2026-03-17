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Key Takeaways Trusting your imagination isn’t reckless. It could be one of the most strategic and courageous decisions you make.

To rebuild your imagination, you must recognize when you’re stuck in the River of Thinking — a mental current shaped by past successes, deep expertise and industry norms.

You also need to nurture ideas before you judge them, separate optimization from imagination and make imagination a daily discipline.

In early 2026, a solo founder running a defense-tech business credited a council of 15 AI agents with saving him roughly 20 hours per week, building a company not on headcount but on imaginative use of emerging tools.

Technology can optimize. But it still requires someone to imagine what to build in the first place. Most entrepreneurs do not start with spreadsheets. They start with a question, a frustration, a curiosity about how something could work better.

Along the way, something shifts. Business school, accelerators and startup culture teach founders to optimize instead of imagine. Frameworks multiply. KPIs dominate dashboards. Best practices become guardrails. These tools are useful. They help companies scale and reduce risk. But they are incomplete.

In trying to look serious, many entrepreneurs slowly abandon the very thing that made them want to build in the first place: imagination.

Trusting your imagination isn’t reckless. It may be one of the most strategic decisions you make.

Here are five shifts that can help you reclaim it.

1. Recognize when you are stuck in the River of Thinking

Every entrepreneur develops what I call the River of Thinking. It is a mental current shaped by past successes, deep expertise and industry norms. It feels comfortable and predictable. It is also where originality quietly disappears.

The pressure to scale quickly pushes founders toward what has worked before. The fear of being judged as unserious makes it tempting to rely only on precedent and data. Over time, new ideas get filtered through the same narrow lens.

The symptoms are subtle. You kill ideas too early. You default to incremental improvements. You say “No, because” before you have fully explored what might be possible.

Blockbuster once dismissed streaming as a niche experiment, choosing to protect its existing model instead — a decision that ultimately cost it the future of home entertainment.

The river feels safe. It rarely leads somewhere new.

2. Create a greenhouse before you reach for the pruning shears

Breaking out of habitual thinking requires intention. Most founders move straight from idea to evaluation. That is efficient, but it is not creative.

Instead, create what I call a greenhouse for ideas. In a greenhouse, ideas are nurtured before they are judged. Evaluation comes later.

Practically, this means separating idea generation from decision-making. It means replacing “No, because” with “Yes, and?” It means allowing an idea to breathe long enough to see what it could become.

Build thinking time into your calendar with the same discipline as execution. Protect that time as fiercely as you protect revenue meetings. When people feel psychologically safe to share half-formed thoughts, imagination begins to surface again.

Google’s internal Project Aristotle study found that psychological safety was the single strongest predictor of team effectiveness, reinforcing how essential it is to nurture ideas before judging them.

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3. Rebuild the 12 Sparks that power creativity

Creativity is not a personality trait reserved for a few gifted founders. It is a set of behaviors. I call them the 12 Sparks.

They include mindfulness, nurture, playfulness, indicate, intuition, curiosity, momentum, empathy, illustrate, experiment, invigorate and bravery.

These behaviors function like muscles, strengthening with consistent use.

Curiosity might show up as a naïve question that reframes a stubborn problem: What if our biggest cost is actually our marketing advantage? Playfulness might mean introducing a constraint on purpose and asking how the team would solve the challenge if they had half the budget. Empathy might require sitting with a customer long enough to understand the emotion behind a complaint, rather than just the transaction.

Pixar’s Braintrust meetings operate on a similar principle. Directors present unfinished films to a group of peers who offer candid feedback, but no one has the authority to mandate changes. The structure protects experimentation while strengthening the final product.

Optimism and courage are woven throughout. Every breakthrough idea begins as something unproven. Trusting imagination means acting before all the data is in, not ignoring data altogether, but refusing to let it silence possibility.

4. Separate optimization from imagination

We live in a moment where optimization is easier than ever. AI can analyze patterns, forecast demand and automate workflows at a scale that was unimaginable even a few years ago. According to McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI survey, 88% of organizations now report using AI in at least one business function, up meaningfully from the year before.

That shift is powerful. It also creates a temptation. When tools can optimize so efficiently, entrepreneurs may begin to believe that imagination is less necessary.

The reality is more nuanced.

AI can refine what exists. It can improve what is already there. It cannot envision a product category that has not been created or a human need that has not yet been articulated. It cannot decide what should exist in the first place.

When entrepreneurs trust their imagination, they shape the terrain that machines later optimize.

5. Make imagination a daily discipline

Imagination is rebuilt through consistent daily habits. Occasional inspiration fades, but disciplined practice compounds.

Ask one impossible question each day. Protect time for curiosity on your calendar. Design meetings that invite imagination before critique. When someone offers an unconventional idea, respond with “Yes, and?” instead of “No, because.”

Small shifts compound. Over time, they change how your company thinks. Behavioral research has consistently shown that small, repeated actions are what turn intentions into lasting habits.

Trusting your imagination is courageous. It means choosing to believe that something better is possible before you can prove it on a spreadsheet.

Entrepreneurs are architects of possibility. In a world increasingly optimized by algorithms, the boldest move you can make is to trust the one advantage no machine can replicate: your imagination.

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