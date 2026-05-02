How I’d Turn a Side Hustle Into a 7-Figure Business in 12 Months Using These 4 AI Tools

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They ask it to write posts, clean up emails and save a few hours here and there. Useful, sure. But that is not what turns a side hustle into a seven-figure business.

The real money is not in automating the $20-an-hour tasks. It is in using AI to make the $500-an-hour decisions: what to sell, who to hire, where leads are leaking and which product to build next. A March 2026 Goldman Sachs survey of 1,256 small business owners found that 76% are already using AI, yet only 14% have fully embedded it into core operations.

In this video, I break down four AI moves and tools that show what happens when entrepreneurs stop treating AI like a shortcut and start putting it where the money is:

A cryotherapy franchise that went from $300K to $1.1 million by using AI to think through pricing, staffing and market decisions.

A plumbing company that closed $8,310 in 8 days by plugging AI into the lead-to-booking process.

A SaaS founder who used AI to cover 31% of the roles a lean team would usually need.

A no-code builder who turned domain expertise into real software revenue while Base44 proved how fast AI-built products can become acquisition targets.

AI is not just a tool for getting more done. It can become the thinking partner that helps you decide what is worth doing in the first place.

The same point shows up in Rule #10 from The Wolf Is at the Door: the expensive decisions are rarely the ones you make too quickly. They are the ones you keep delaying because you are waiting for perfect certainty. AI does not remove the risk, but it can compress the research, surface options and force clarity before another quarter disappears.

The data backs up that shift. A report on Gusto’s study of 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses found that a 10 percentage point rise in workforce AI exposure correlated with a projected 2.2% monthly revenue increase six months later.

That is the difference between playing with AI tools and building an AI business model. If your side hustle is stuck, it is usually not because you need to work harder. It is because a decision, lead handoff, recurring role or product idea is still trapped in your head instead of running inside a system.

This video walks through the four AI moves behind a $1.1 million turnaround, an $8,310 eight-day lead system and an $80 million exit, then shows how to apply the same thinking to your own business.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.