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Key Takeaways Most performance issues aren’t talent gaps — they’re communication gaps: vague expectations, unsafe environments and assumed understanding that was never confirmed.

Three habits fix most of them: run new initiatives through five clarity questions, replace “any questions?” with “how do you see this working?” and hold a weekly check-in on priorities, obstacles and support needed.

Most leaders assume performance problems start with talent. When a project misses the mark or engagement drops, the instinct is to question whether the right people are in the right seats. After years of leading schools, I have learned a different lesson: most performance problems are communication problems wearing a talent costume.

The people on your team may be highly capable. The real question is whether they have the support required to perform at their best. I learned this long before I became a business owner. I learned it standing in a classroom.

People don’t know what’s expected

As a teacher, I quickly discovered that capability and performance are two different things. I had students who were eager to learn but struggled to complete assignments or meet expectations. It would have been easy to label them as underperformers. Instead, I learned to ask a better question: have I made success clear enough for them to achieve it?

The same lesson applies to adults. One of the biggest mistakes I made early in leadership was assuming that because I explained something, people understood it. I would paint beautiful pictures of the future I was building and walk everyone through the reasoning behind a decision, believing that all that explanation would create understanding. People were still leaving meetings with unanswered questions — chief among them: how does this affect me?

When expectations are vague, people fill in the blanks themselves. That creates inevitable confusion and frustration. Whenever I introduce a new initiative or process now, I run it through five questions:

What needs to happen?

Who owns it?

When is it due?

Why does it matter?

How will it affect each person involved?

Clarity removes guesswork. When people know exactly what success looks like, performance improves dramatically.

People don’t feel safe speaking up

Many leaders say they want feedback but fail to create an environment where feedback feels safe. Psychological safety has become a popular leadership topic, but its impact remains deeply practical: if people fear being punished for speaking honestly, valuable information never reaches leadership. That silence becomes expensive.

One of the strongest teams I ever led included employees who challenged my thinking regularly. Those conversations were sometimes uncomfortable, but they pointed out blind spots and highlighted issues I couldn’t see from my position. Those employees became some of my most trusted team members — because honesty is a form of commitment. People who care enough to tell you the truth are helping you improve. People who stay silent while problems grow are usually protecting themselves.

Leaders often assume employees hold back because they lack confidence. In many cases, employees hold back because previous experiences taught them that honesty comes with consequences. If you want better communication, examine your reaction to difficult feedback. Do people leave conversations feeling heard, or feeling punished? Your response teaches them whether speaking up is worth the risk.

Leaders assume understanding instead of confirming it

I learned this the hard way when a leadership team questioned an employee rewards program I had implemented. I thought the reasoning was obvious. It turned out I had explained what we were doing but never why. Once I walked them through the financial benefits for both employees and the business, the confusion disappeared. What I thought was resistance was simply an incomplete understanding.

Communication is only successful when the other person understands the message the way you intended it. Instead of asking, “Any questions?” try asking, “How do you see this working?” Their answer will quickly reveal whether alignment actually exists.

How to know if your team feels safe

Many leaders believe they have an open-door policy. The better question is whether people actually walk through the door.

One of the most effective tools I’ve used is anonymous feedback surveys. But the key isn’t the survey itself — it’s what happens after. Too many organizations collect feedback and never act on it. Employees notice, and trust declines fast.

Recently, I conducted a survey with leadership teams across my organization. The feedback revealed a consistent need for additional classroom support. Based on that input, we restructured resources and made significant staffing changes. The survey mattered because the feedback led to action. Trust grows when people see evidence that their voice influences decisions.

If your team consistently shares ideas along with constructive criticism, that is usually a sign of safety. If everyone agrees with everything you say, you may have a communication problem hiding beneath the surface.

A weekly clarity check-in

Improving communication doesn’t require complicated systems. Start with a simple weekly check-in built around three questions:

What is your top priority this week?

What obstacles are slowing progress?

What support do you need from me?

These conversations create alignment, uncover challenges early and reinforce accountability. More importantly, they give employees space to speak honestly before frustration turns into disengagement.

The team you need may already be there

The strongest teams are built through clarity, trust and consistent communication. When people understand what is expected of them, feel comfortable raising concerns and have confidence that their leaders are listening, performance tends to follow.

It’s easy to look at a struggling team and search for individual weaknesses. But our job as leaders is to examine the environment we have created around them. That’s often where the real opportunity is. The way we communicate and clarify expectations shapes how people show up every day.