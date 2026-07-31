Praised but Not Promoted? The 4-Question Career Audit Every High-Performing Woman Should Run This Quarter

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Key Takeaways Most high-performing women spend 60% of their time on the work organizations publicly reward — committees, ERGs, mentoring, external visibility — while only 10% of it actually drives promotion.

The fix isn’t better time management; it’s a weekly discipline built on one question: did anything I did this week move me closer to the people who decide my next opportunity?

I was finishing my doctorate. I had two teenagers, one across the country at boarding school. I was working full-time, flying cross-country for school visits, writing and analyzing data in every available hour. Everyone said I was impressive. I was barely managing.

One morning, I arrived to back-to-back meetings on less than four hours of sleep. I had not eaten. My daughter had called in tears the night before. I walked into my office, closed the door and cried. Then I made a spreadsheet. I listed everything I was doing and calculated the cost. 60% of my time was going toward activities contributing to 10% of my actual goals.

The question shifted. Not “how do I fit more in?” but “what can I cut?” Within six months, I had eliminated 30 hours of weekly commitments. I finished my dissertation. My performance improved. And I got clear on my next move. The problem was never capacity. It was strategy.

Black women have always understood this. Domestic workers raising other people’s children while raising their own did not succeed by doing more. They succeeded by doing what was essential and letting go of the rest. My research put numbers to what they already knew.

This is what I call the 60/10 problem. Based on research across more than 600 Black women professionals, most are spending roughly 60% of their time on activities that organizations say matter. Those same activities account for only about 10% of what actually drives advancement. Following the signals. Showing up. Getting exhausted. Not getting promoted. Here is what is actually happening.

Where women’s time actually goes

The work companies publicly value

This includes committees, development programs, employee initiatives and external visibility. Women say yes to this work because it aligns with what the organization promotes. It feels meaningful. It signals commitment. The issue is that much of this work is performative when it comes to advancement — it is visible, but it is not always tied to decision-making power. These are vanity metrics, easy to count but not connected to what actually drives promotions.

This is not a personal failure. Organizations built these signals, and organizations need to change them. If your company measures ERG participation and conference appearances but not internal visibility and decision-maker access, your measurement system is producing the wrong outcomes.

The work women feel responsible to carry

This is the invisible layer. Mentoring others. Supporting team culture. Managing conflict. Bridging gaps across teams. For Black women, add another tax on top: code-switching, being the unofficial spokesperson for an entire demographic, carrying the organization’s moral compass while the organization carries none of the weight. This work sustains organizations. It almost never translates into promotion.

The work that fills the space

Then there is everything else — meetings without clear outcomes, committees that produce reports nobody reads. High-performing women become the default solution. That reputation is real, and it is also a ceiling, because reliability isn’t what drives promotion.

A strategy reset: the 4-question audit

The shift starts with a simple question: If I continue doing this for the next six months, does it increase the likelihood of promotion? Most women have never been asked to evaluate their work this way. They are evaluated on performance, responsiveness and contribution, so they keep doing more of what is asked, assuming it will eventually lead somewhere. This audit interrupts that pattern.

Start by writing down everything you do on a regular basis — meetings, projects, committees, mentoring, external work, informal responsibilities people rely on you for. Include the work that lives outside your job description but still takes your time. Then evaluate each item using four questions.

1. Does this have a direct line to the people who make decisions about my advancement?

This is the question most people skip. Every organization has a real decision-making process, whether it is written down or not. Promotions are driven by specific leaders, priorities and outcomes. If you cannot clearly connect an activity to those decisions, it may be valuable work — but it is not strategic for your advancement.

2. What has this actually produced so far?

Not what it was supposed to produce. Not what it could produce. What has it actually produced?

Has it led to increased visibility with decision-makers?

Has it resulted in measurable outcomes?

Has it changed how leadership sees your capabilities?

This question forces you to move from intention to evidence.

3. What does it cost me in time and energy?

Women are often taught to focus on output, not cost. But every activity has a price. Some work looks small but drains significant energy. Some commitments expand quietly over time. Some roles require emotional labor that is never accounted for. If something is high-cost and low-return, your time with it should be reduced.

4. Am I doing this because it advances me, or because someone asked and I said yes?

Women are often responsive. Reliable. The ones who step in. But being asked to do something and being advanced because of it are not the same. This question creates a pause between the request and the acceptance. One more practice: stop saying yes immediately. “Let me think about that” is a complete answer. It creates space between the request and your commitment.

The shift that moves careers

This is not a time management problem. Time management lets organizations off the hook. This is a strategy problem: organizations reward the wrong things, high-performing women follow those signals in good faith, and they end up exhausted with careers that aren’t moving.

The reset is simple. Stop measuring effort. Start measuring access. At the end of every week, ask one question: Did anything I did move me closer to the people who determine my next opportunity? If the answer is consistently no, the audit needs to go deeper.

And if you lead an organization, the same question applies. If the activities you reward aren’t the ones that drive advancement, you are not running a broken pipeline — you are running a misaligned measurement system. The fix is not more programs. It is better metrics. That is the work. Not just for you. For the systems around you.