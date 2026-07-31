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Meta’s Stock Just Took an Unexpexted Hit. Here’s Why Investors Are Spooked.

The tech giant’s free cash flow crashed from $8.55 billion to $784 million, and next year’s AI bill could be even bigger.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | Jul 31, 2026
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Meta just gave investors a preview of how expensive the AI race really is, and Wall Street isn’t thrilled. The company missed earnings estimates and issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance, sending shares down as much as 11% after-hours, CNBC reports. The real shock is that free cash flow collapsed to $784 million this quarter, down from $8.55 billion a year earlier, as Meta pours money into AI.

Next year could be worse. Analysts expect Meta to burn through more than $20 billion in cash in 2027, based on $174 billion in projected spending. Deutsche Bank thinks that figure could reach $215 billion, and Raymond James pegs it as high as $280 billion.

What sets Meta apart from fellow big spenders Amazon and Alphabet is its lack of a backup plan. There’s no cloud business and no proven track record building new revenue streams beyond advertising. Meta’s long-term debt has ballooned to $83.7 billion, and CFO Susan Li said the company won’t reconsider its pace until “’28 and beyond.” Investors, analysts say, aren’t likely to wait that long.

Meta just gave investors a preview of how expensive the AI race really is, and Wall Street isn’t thrilled. The company missed earnings estimates and issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance, sending shares down as much as 11% after-hours, CNBC reports. The real shock is that free cash flow collapsed to $784 million this quarter, down from $8.55 billion a year earlier, as Meta pours money into AI.

Next year could be worse. Analysts expect Meta to burn through more than $20 billion in cash in 2027, based on $174 billion in projected spending. Deutsche Bank thinks that figure could reach $215 billion, and Raymond James pegs it as high as $280 billion.

What sets Meta apart from fellow big spenders Amazon and Alphabet is its lack of a backup plan. There’s no cloud business and no proven track record building new revenue streams beyond advertising. Meta’s long-term debt has ballooned to $83.7 billion, and CFO Susan Li said the company won’t reconsider its pace until “’28 and beyond.” Investors, analysts say, aren’t likely to wait that long.

Jonathan Small Founder, Strike Fire Productions

Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he... Read more

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