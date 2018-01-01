Rashan Dixon

Rashan Dixon

Guest Writer
Co-founder of Techincon and Senior Business Consultant for Microsoft
Rashan Dixon is a senior business systems analyst at Microsoft, entrepreneur and a writer for various business and technology publications.

3 Ways to Make Employees Your Best Cybercrime Fighters
Computer security is a top priority, but is your team staying apprised of threats and best practices? Here's how to ensure they are.
Simplifying Digital Transformation at Your Small Business
Digital transformation offers something for every company -- although that something may be different in every case.
What Your Stressed-Out Officemates May Value Most This Holiday Season
Everyone needs a magnetic decision maker.
Empower the Employees Who Will Build an Amazing Culture
Businesses can truly give their workers ownership. "Empowerment" doesn't have to be a token phrase.
Successful Leaders Embrace the Evolution of the Industries
Business agility is the future. Here's how to stop living in the past.
5 Ways Ecommerce Brands Create Strong Communities
Consumers have their pick of online retail sites. Make yours irresistible to even the most skeptical of the bunch by forging a tight-knit community of brand supporters.
Listen to Your Customers: Turn to Data to Discover Their Truth
Consumers aren't great at telling companies what they want -- but their data can be.
One Metric for Testing a Successful User Experience
Measure the success of your UX efforts by improvements in your conversion rate.
3 Applications of Cryptocurrency Beyond Peer-to-Peer Payments
Digital currency isn't just a new way to pay; it's a new way to play the game of business.
9 Ways to Boost Productivity That Will Make You a Great Teammate
Want to look good to your boss? Turn yourself into a productivity machine by rewriting your workday with these tips.
