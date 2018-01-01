Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
Dan Bova is the editorial director of digital content at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

More From Dan Bova

Google Joins The Village People! (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Google Joins The Village People! (60-Second Video)

What entrepreneurs need to know today.
1 min read
6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera
Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Kids at Play founder Jason Berger offers these takeaways for helping your content studio take off.
6 min read
Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

With projections in the billions, it shows no signs of slowing.
5 min read
Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)
Events

Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has a big idea (naturally) about the events business.
5 min read
Nobody Silences Elon Musk and Apple's Squid Has a Butt on Its Forehead (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Nobody Silences Elon Musk and Apple's Squid Has a Butt on Its Forehead (60-Second Video)

Here's what entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
The Touching George H.W. Bush Tribute That's Gone Viral (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

The Touching George H.W. Bush Tribute That's Gone Viral (60-Second Video)

Three things entrepreneur's should know today.
1 min read
The Power of Uncomfortable Conversations, According to Marketing Powerhouse Jenne Lombardo
Project Grow

The Power of Uncomfortable Conversations, According to Marketing Powerhouse Jenne Lombardo

The Make It Awards judge and marketing genius has some inside tips to inspire and fire entrepreneurs up.
5 min read
Mike Rowe Just Made the Ultimate Pitch for Blue Collar Entrepreneurs: 'I Am Addicted to Indoor Plumbing'
Entrepreneurs

Mike Rowe Just Made the Ultimate Pitch for Blue Collar Entrepreneurs: 'I Am Addicted to Indoor Plumbing'

The 'Dirty Job' mastermind teamed up with Wolverine to help the next wave of skilled workers who literally keep the lights on for all of us.
6 min read
Daymond John Wants You to Smarten Up: 'Money Doesn't Solve Problems, It Highlights Weakness'
Shark Tank

Daymond John Wants You to Smarten Up: 'Money Doesn't Solve Problems, It Highlights Weakness'

The 'People's Shark' takes entrepreneurs to school with his new Daymond on Demand online curriculum.
7 min read
Meet the Company That Helps Game Developers Get Seen and Get Paid
Gaming

Meet the Company That Helps Game Developers Get Seen and Get Paid

Xsolla aims to provide a one-stop shop for the next gaming superstars.
5 min read
Cyber Monday Breaks the Internet (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Cyber Monday Breaks the Internet (60-Second Video)

Here's what entrepreneurs need to know today.
1 min read
This Facial Shop Focused on Helping People Instead of Pushing Products -- and Raised $8 Million in the Process
Real Entrepreneurs

This Facial Shop Focused on Helping People Instead of Pushing Products -- and Raised $8 Million in the Process

Heyday founders Adam Ross and Michael Pollak are on a mission to "take the facial out of the spa."
5 min read
60-Second Video: Check Out the FedEX for Space
3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Check Out the FedEX for Space

Here are three thing entrepreneurs should know today.
2 min read
21 Things Military Veteran Entrepreneurs Know About Risk That You Can Use Every Day
Military

21 Things Military Veteran Entrepreneurs Know About Risk That You Can Use Every Day

Here's what these brave men and women learned while serving our nation -- and how it translates to business.
13 min read
How a Guy With No Experience Invented 'Reindeer in Here' and Created a Black Friday Record-Breaker
Holidays

How a Guy With No Experience Invented 'Reindeer in Here' and Created a Black Friday Record-Breaker

Adam Reed is on a mission to build a business -- and a new holiday tradition.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.