Travis Bradberry

Guest Writer
Co-author of Emotional Intelligence 2.0 and President at TalentSmart

Award-winning co-author of the best-selling book, Emotional Intelligence 2.0, and the co-founder of TalentSmart -- a consultancy that serves more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies and is a leading provider of emotional intelligence tests, training and certification.

His bestselling books have been translated into 25 languages and are available in more than 150 countries. Bradberry has written for, or been covered by, Newsweek, BusinessWeek, Fortune, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and the Harvard Business Review.

Lessons

Sticking your neck out and taking charge of your career is no trivial matter.
9 min read
Success Strategies

Knowing when to quit is a skill that can be learned.
6 min read
Positivity

It's hard to find the motivation to focus on the positive when positivity seems like nothing more than wishful thinking.
7 min read
Mornings

Developing a successful morning routine is essential.
8 min read
Sleep

What if I told you in just 10 seconds a day, you can sleep better, make more money, reduce stress and lose weight?
4 min read
Personal Improvement

Smart people are more prone to silly mistakes because of blind spots in how they use logic.
7 min read
Habits

Genuine people know who they are. They are confident enough to be comfortable in their own skin.
9 min read
Raises

Even when it seems you're doing everything right, promotions can be few and far between.
6 min read
Personality

A new personality type has emerged that puts the old introvert versus extrovert debate to rest. Find out if you're an Ambivert.
6 min read
Stress Management

The ability to manage your emotions and remain calm under pressure has a direct link to your performance.
12 min read
Mornings

How you start your day has a huge impact on your energy level and self-control.
9 min read
Strength

Mental strength is a choice and a discipline, not an innate quality bestowed upon the lucky.
8 min read
Leadership

A great leader has the incredible ability to bring out the best in you.
9 min read
Quitting a Job

Most people wait too long to leave a bad job and their health and sanity suffer.
5 min read
Productivity

How you work is far more important than how much you work.
7 min read
